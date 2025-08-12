He worked 10 years on the game, and finally announced the release date. It's a new space strategy for Stellaris fans

A potential rival for the space RTS Stellaris and other similar games will soon hit the market. James Miller, a former employee of Ubisoft and Creative Assembly, announced the official release date of his game, Stellar Reach, the trailer of which you can watch below. This 4X science fiction strategy game will launch on Steam on October 8, 2025.

Miller officially announced his project in mid-June of this year. When announcing the game, he noted that work on it started over 10 years ago and significantly exceeded the original idea.

Stellar Reach entered development over 10 years ago. Since then, the game has grown beyond its original vision and is crafted with more depth and care than I originally expected for it. And, I've grown with it. A decade of hard work, experience, mistakes, and passion has finally brought this game to the point of being my first independent title, something many of us developers wish for.

In Stellar Reach, we'll lead one of the eight available factions, each with its own unique technology development tree. The title will also offer us three paths to victory: through supremacy, prosperity, and industrial dominance - it will depend on us how we develop our community.

To dominate space, we will have to constantly expand our fleet of ships and increase our army. You'll need a total of 13 types of resources for this. Each of them is reportedly going to play a key role in increasing the efficiency of the military.

By the way, today, the 4X Fest on the Valve platform has started, which will end on August 18, 2025. So, while waiting for the release of the discussed game, you can check out other interesting titles from this genre.