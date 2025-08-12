Return of a big brand to Xbox Game Pass. It's a survival shooter with 80% positive ratings on Steam

On August 5th, we found out the list of titles that Microsoft has prepared for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the first half of this month. The penultimate game on this list was Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which is returning to the subscription today.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person shooter set in the dark universe of Alien. The Cold Iron Studios' game was a hit, getting a lot of love from fans, "very positive" reviews on Steam, and an average score of 67-70/100 on Metacritic (depending on the platform).

In Aliens: Fireteam Elite, we play as members of the USS Endeavor crew, who, in response to an SOS signal, arrive on the planet Katanga, where they face a real fight for survival. To do so, the main characters (we create them ourselves) have to work closely together, using their unique abilities to complete the tasks ahead of them.