They didn't conquer TGA, but they were still very successful. Now they are thanking the fans in the best possible way

The first free DLC for Hollow Knight: Silksong and a refresh of the original game – these are the gifts prepared by the creators of arguably the biggest indie hit of 2025.

The second installment of the bug-themed metroidvania series didn't conquer The Game Awards 2025, although it did leave the gala with one award. This apparently didn't overly concern the Australian developers, as they published a pre-holiday post on their blog (and on Steam), revealing what they have in store for Hollow Knight fans. Moreover, they thanked the players who have already purchased 7 million copies of Silksong, and the millions more who checked out the title on Xbox Game Pass.

Free Silksong DLC

Let's kick things off with Silksong, which is getting a sea-themed DLC called Sea of Sorrow in 2026. They've just shown a short teaser for it so far. The teaser doesn't reveal much, but fans speculate that we might finally see one of the locations whose absence has puzzled players.

In this location (or rather these locations, as the announcement mentions several new areas), we will find new bosses, tools, and other new features. More information will be provided just before the DLC's release. And yes, it will be completely free, just like the DLC for HK.

Hollow Knight for Switch 2 and with an update on other platforms

Moreover, the original Hollow Knight will receive an updated release on Nintendo Switch 2. This will improve the game on this platform with the same options that appeared in Silksong: higher resolution, additional graphic effects, and graphic modes with more fps.

Source: Team Cherry.

That's not all, as in preparation for the launch of this version ,Hollow Knight will be updated on other platforms. This patch will not only further debug the game but also add additional features. For now, the patch has entered beta testing on Steam, although it doesn't include everything that the Australian studio is preparing.

Finally, Team Cherry has announced a minifigure series featuring characters from Hollow Knight: Silksong, prepared by Alex Colvin, a friend of the team from Tyto studio. He was responsible for a similar gadget with characters from the original game, which will also be available in Christmas deals.

Here are the figures. Source: Team Cherry

Great enthusiasm among fans

It probably goes without saying that fans reacted with great enthusiasm to such a holiday farewell from Team Cherry. It was pretty much a given that Silksong would get some free (or maybe even paid) DLC to make the already massive game even bigger. A lot of them are happy about a certain useful but annoyingly loud character being toned down in the Hollow Knight update (if you know, you know), and they're also thrilled about the big success of the sequel.

Nevertheless, fans must be patient and hope that Team Cherry doesn't overdo the content, aiming to deliver Sea of Sorrow sooner rather than later in 2026. At least, it's unlikely that this DLC will turn into a full game (let's remember: Silksong was supposed to be the only paid expansion for HK).