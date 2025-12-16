They didn't conquer TGA, but they were still very successful. Now they are thanking the fans in the best possible way

The developers of Hollow Knight: Silksong left players for Christmas with the announcement of the first free DLC for the game and an update to the original HK.
The first free DLC for Hollow Knight: Silksong and a refresh of the original game – these are the gifts prepared by the creators of arguably the biggest indie hit of 2025.
The second installment of the bug-themed metroidvania series didn't conquer The Game Awards 2025, although it did leave the gala with one award. This apparently didn't overly concern the Australian developers, as they published a pre-holiday post on their blog (and on Steam), revealing what they have in store for Hollow Knight fans. Moreover, they thanked the players who have already purchased 7 million copies of Silksong, and the millions more who checked out the title on Xbox Game Pass.
Let's kick things off with Silksong, which is getting a sea-themed DLC called Sea of Sorrow in 2026. They've just shown a short teaser for it so far. The teaser doesn't reveal much, but fans speculate that we might finally see one of the locations whose absence has puzzled players.
In this location (or rather these locations, as the announcement mentions several new areas), we will find new bosses, tools, and other new features. More information will be provided just before the DLC's release. And yes, it will be completely free, just like the DLC for HK.
Moreover, the original Hollow Knight will receive an updated release on Nintendo Switch 2. This will improve the game on this platform with the same options that appeared in Silksong: higher resolution, additional graphic effects, and graphic modes with more fps.
That's not all, as in preparation for the launch of this version ,Hollow Knight will be updated on other platforms. This patch will not only further debug the game but also add additional features. For now, the patch has entered beta testing on Steam, although it doesn't include everything that the Australian studio is preparing.
Finally, Team Cherry has announced a minifigure series featuring characters from Hollow Knight: Silksong, prepared by Alex Colvin, a friend of the team from Tyto studio. He was responsible for a similar gadget with characters from the original game, which will also be available in Christmas deals.
It probably goes without saying that fans reacted with great enthusiasm to such a holiday farewell from Team Cherry. It was pretty much a given that Silksong would get some free (or maybe even paid) DLC to make the already massive game even bigger. A lot of them are happy about a certain useful but annoyingly loud character being toned down in the Hollow Knight update (if you know, you know), and they're also thrilled about the big success of the sequel.
Nevertheless, fans must be patient and hope that Team Cherry doesn't overdo the content, aiming to deliver Sea of Sorrow sooner rather than later in 2026. At least, it's unlikely that this DLC will turn into a full game (let's remember: Silksong was supposed to be the only paid expansion for HK).
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
Kojima Productions celebrates its big 10th anniversary with an upgraded Ludens
Pawel Sasko revealed his favorite Cyberpunk 2077 ending and explained what CD Projekt Red wanted to say to players through the saddest one
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer