You can play Anno 117 long before its release, but you should think twice

In early February, Ubisoft started sign-ups for the closed beta testing of the new installment in the popular economic strategy series, Anno 117: Pax Romana. They took place in mid-July, and at this moment it doesn't seem that any more will be organized before the release. City builder fans who were unable to participate in them, however, don't have to feel completely disadvantaged, as there will soon be another opportunity to play an early version of the upcoming title.

Ubisoft has announced that at gamescom 2025 fair, held in Cologne, Germany, it will be possible to test Anno 117: Pax Romana. The booth dedicated to the game is supposed to be located next to the Ubisoft Community Corner.

Willing people will play in the game during the panels, which will take place several times a day from Thursday, August 21st to Sunday, August 24th. Preliminary registration isn't required, but Ubisoft notes that the number of spots will be limited, so you should prepare for a longer wait for a session due to queues. However, these cannot be avoided at the event in Germany, considering the scale of the event and the fact that this year's edition of gamescom will be the largest in history.

It wasn't revealed which portion of Anno 117: Pax Romana will be made available for testing at the fair. The developers only mentioned that players will explore both the province of Lacia and the Celtic land of Albion, over which they will have control. Of course, considering the huge scale of gamescom and the fact that this type of production develops after many hours, and the game sessions will be much shorter, every player has to decide for themselves if it's worth going to Cologne just to play the new Anno.

Anno 117: Pax Romana will be released on November 13th on PS5, XSX/S, and PC.