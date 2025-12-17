Interest in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has exploded once again thanks to The Game Awards 2025. There's at least two pieces of evidence to prove it

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 once again beat Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - the French game not only collected more awards at The Game Awards 2025, but also sold significantly better since its nomination.
High ratings and awarded prizes don't always guarantee commercial success, but the independent studio Sandfall Interactive certainly has no reason to complain. According to estimates by Alinea Analytics, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has sold nearly 400,000 copies since its nomination for The Game Awards 2025. So, this title totally outpaced its competitors vying for the awards, leaving Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (131,000) and Hollow Knight: Silksong (114,000) in the dust.
Estimated number of copies sold since the announcement of the nominations for The Game Awards 2025. Alinea Analytics
The estimated data covers the period from November 17 to December 9, but the trend continued even after the awards were given. As predicted by Rhys Elliott, head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics, the result jumped by over 200,000 in less than a week after the French team received 9 statuettes. The sales consist of purchases on Steam (76%), PlayStation 5 (21%), and Xbox Series X/S (3%). Furthermore, since then, 52,000 Game Pass subscribers have played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for the first time. According to information provided by the creators, 3.3 million copies were sold within 33 days of the release.
The increased interest in the game is also confirmed by data from SteamDB. A week before The Game Awards 2025, the title attracted a maximum of 22,759 people simultaneously. On the weekend right after the awards ceremony, the number of users playing at the same time on Steam rose to 56,993. As you can see, the awards significantly impacted the results.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a title representing the jRPG genre. The game was released on April 24th of this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski
At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.
