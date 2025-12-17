Interest in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has exploded once again thanks to The Game Awards 2025. There's at least two pieces of evidence to prove it

High ratings and awarded prizes don't always guarantee commercial success, but the independent studio Sandfall Interactive certainly has no reason to complain. According to estimates by Alinea Analytics, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has sold nearly 400,000 copies since its nomination for The Game Awards 2025. So, this title totally outpaced its competitors vying for the awards, leaving Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (131,000) and Hollow Knight: Silksong (114,000) in the dust.

Estimated number of copies sold since the announcement of the nominations for The Game Awards 2025. Alinea Analytics

The estimated data covers the period from November 17 to December 9, but the trend continued even after the awards were given. As predicted by Rhys Elliott, head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics, the result jumped by over 200,000 in less than a week after the French team received 9 statuettes. The sales consist of purchases on Steam (76%), PlayStation 5 (21%), and Xbox Series X/S (3%). Furthermore, since then, 52,000 Game Pass subscribers have played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for the first time. According to information provided by the creators, 3.3 million copies were sold within 33 days of the release.

Daily sales of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 after The Game Awards 2025. Alinea Analytics

The increased interest in the game is also confirmed by data from SteamDB. A week before The Game Awards 2025, the title attracted a maximum of 22,759 people simultaneously. On the weekend right after the awards ceremony, the number of users playing at the same time on Steam rose to 56,993. As you can see, the awards significantly impacted the results.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a title representing the jRPG genre. The game was released on April 24th of this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.