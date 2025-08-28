Highly rated PS5 game is available for free on PS Store, though not for everyone. A gift from Sony? Not likely

It seems like PS Plus Essential subscribers can now add the racing game CarX Street to their collection at no extra cost. Players are reporting that the game installs and runs without any issues.

Most likely, however, we are dealing with an error here - the game's price has been temporarily reduced by 50% for all players, and PS Plus owners should receive an even better offer, reduced by another 50%. Nevertheless, most likely due to an error, both discounts apply to the full price, as a result of which the game is currently available for free for PS Plus owners.

So, it's possible that Sony will soon fix this offer (or take the title away from those who have already grabbed it, it's hard to say). Until then, racing fans should hurry up and take advantage of the opportunity - according to the description in the PlayStation store, the competitor of the Need for Speed and Forza Horizon series will be available for free until September 11th.

CarX Street - some info

CarX Technologies' game made its debut in 2022 on mobile devices and later became available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game takes us to the fictional Sunset City, where we become a driver starting out in the local street racing scene. The game offers an open world, encompassing both narrow streets, winding mountain roads, and wide highways.

CarX Street focuses on a skill-based driving model and spectacular drifting. As we make progress, we can upgrade cars (engine, gearbox, suspension, tires), customize their appearance, and buy new houses with garages. The title is also distinguished by the day and night cycle and the need to refuel the vehicle before the next races.

In the PlayStation Store, the game has an average rating of 4.26/5 based on over 2,000 player reviews. Meanwhile, the reception on Steam is somewhat cooler, but still good - 72% of reviews are positive.

In their comments, players often praise the wide range of vehicle customization options and the open world map that allows for free exploration. The behavior of NPC cars also receives praise, as they react in a surprisingly intelligent way during races, which increases realism and satisfaction from competition.