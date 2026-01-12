Was to be a hit for years, disappears without a trace. Anthem community says goodbye with slogan: „Strong alone, stronger together”

Almost seven years ago, BioWare released Anthem. The game disappointed many players, but it wasn't universally hated. Even after a problematic launch, the game had its dedicated fans who appreciated its strong elements, such as the flying mechanics.

Despite many updates, BioWare couldn't save Anthem, which servers will officially be shut down today. Although it's possible that Electronic Arts began the shutdown process last week, as some fans complained about being unable to launch the game.

Farewell to Anthem

However, those who managed to play gathered yesterday to complete missions one last time and bid the game a proper farewell. The dedicated Anthem subreddit is filled with players sharing their final screenshots and recordings. Many of them also quote the game's slogan: "Strong alone, stronger together."

Some folks are hopeful that the title will make a comeback in the future through community-run private servers. Electronic Arts did not add an offline mode to Anthem, unlike productions such as Marvel’s Avengers or Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

Regardless of whether Anthem's demise saddens you, it's unfortunate to see a title loved by some fade into obscurity—especially since it was a paid game. Therefore, the Stop Killing Games campaign, which aims to combat such practices, is certainly appreciated.