Forget the dozens of hours in Baldur's Gate 3. New Divinity will get you stuck in the main menu forever

Divinity will make the character personalization system from Baldur's Gate 3 seem exceptionally modest.

Larian Studios is unlikely to showcase concrete materials from its new project to the world anytime soon, but this does not stop the Belgian developer from sharing information about the game, including in the context of the controversial issue of AI.

More colors (and chaos)

One of the goals of the creators of Baldur's Gate 3 was to make players feel like they are in a tabletop role-playing game session. In other words, for the gameplay to give them as much freedom as possible, even considering the stranger potential decisions. And perhaps there are few places where players showcase their creativity as much as when creating their own character.

It is not surprising, then, that one of the issues raised during the Q&A session with Larian Studios on Reddit was the presence of an equally extensive character creator in the team's next game. Alena Dubrovina, the artistic director, confirmed that Divinity will offer even richer character customization options than those in Baldur's Gate 3.

We are planning an even better [character creator]! More colors, more options, more control!

The developers have once again confirmed that Divinity will stand on its own within the series. There will be nods to previous games, but it won't be overloaded with fan service. They also mentioned that there won't be any restrictions on the team this time around. Unlike with BG 3, where they had to stick to the rules of the 5th edition of Dungeons and Dragons, they have more freedom now. Even though Swen Vincke previously mentioned a "smaller" project, it seems like they're thinking big. He hinted at a possible new game in the DnD universe, but that's not happening anytime soon.

The creators also looked at fan modifications that improved the interface of Baldur’s Gate 3. We can therefore expect that the most popular of these modifications will be included in Divinity. The companion system and graphics engine will also be improved, and the game is expected to be somewhat more "grounded" compared to Original Sin 2.

Adam Smith (the lead writer) mentioned that the Divinity's script is not only meant to accommodate, but even encourage, “chaos” and even “be one” with it. In other words, players-gremlins who enjoy "ruining" the fun and storyline will have plenty of opportunities to do so in the new RPG from Larian Studios.

The writing process is to embrace the chaos. To encourage the chaos. To be at one with the chaos. The first thing we tend to do when playtesting our own situations is run them out of sequence, break them in every conceivable way, and see how far we can push the boundaries of what's possible. The greatest joy I get is seeing somebody go so far off the beaten path that they assume we'll have lost track of them, and then they stumble across something that we put there just for them.