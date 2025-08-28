Survival strategy game with RPG elements is available for free on Steam. You can keep it for good, but you have to hurry

From time to time, Steam users get the chance to add selected titles to their collection without having to reach for their wallet. This time, Ishtar Games studio has decided to give away their first game, Dead In Bermuda, for free to all interested parties. It is a survival strategy game with RPG elements released in 2015, where we control characters fighting for survival on a deserted island.

By adding Dead In Bermuda to your Steam account, it is worth hurrying up, because the title will be available for free only until August 29, 10:00 am PT.

Dead In Bermuda allows us to manage characters who survived an air disaster and ended up on a dangerous island. During the game, we need to take care of their needs, satisfying them by assigning them various tasks. As we progress, we develop our people and also expand their camp. The icing on the cake is the plot thread that focuses on an ancient prophecy.