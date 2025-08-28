Resident Evil Requiem promises more horror, but TPP may reduce the fear

Resident Evil Requiem will have two gameplay modes: FPP and TPP. This second one was created, among other reasons, because the seventh part of the series might have been too scary for some. The developers want to give players an alternative, thanks to which they will not abandon the game that is supposed to be even more scary.

Resident Evil 7 was too scary

Resident Evil Requiem is directed by Koshi Nakanishi, who was also responsible for Resident Evil 7. The game released in 2017 returned to the roots of the series and strongly emphasized a sense of horror, which was intensified by setting the camera to first-person perspective. According to the developer, for some players the the feeling of dread might have been even too strong.

Looking back at Resident Evil 7's first person perspective, I implemented that as a way to make it more immersive and more scary than ever before, which I think most you know media and players agreed it was an incredibly scary game, but it was possibly too scary.

Nakanishi realizes that for some players, this might have been too much fear, causing them to abandon the game or even never start it. This is one of the reasons why Requiem will offer a TPP mode, which will be a way to reduce the sense of horror.

[...] that's something that I look back on thinking that, you know, I want to make sure that people can enjoy this game. So if you started the game off in first person perspective, and you're finding it's too much, then third person is almost a way to step slightly back from that level of horror and make it slightly easier to deal with by having the character on screen as a kind of Avatar of yourself.

Beginning like in the Beneviento house

Although Resident Evil Village also used the FPP mode, it moved away from the horror atmosphere in favor of action. Despite this, it has some really terrifying segments, especially the one in the Beneviento house. Nakanishi revealed that the beginning of Requiem will offer something similar - but even more terrifying.

There are certainly similarities to this section. There are similarities to that section for sure. I think each Resident Evil title has these sort of standalone parts where maybe you don't have the weapons you're used to. We can increase the horror feeling with that.

Taking away a player's defense mechanisms in horror games is undoubtedly one of the best options to increase their fear. However, Nakanishi does not just want to copy the Beneviento house, but also intends to add something fresh.

But we want to add something fresh as well, so rather than just copying and pasting over House Beneviento, [there are] things like the mechanism for how you protect yourself from the creature in the demo, and the creature itself and its design, and how it feels to be pursued by it in this section, are something that I think bring another level to that concept of the claustrophobic, unarmed character section of the game.

Resident Evil Requiem will debut on February 27 on PC, PS5 and XSX/S.