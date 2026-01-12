„It was not our call.” Larian CEO explains why Baldur's Gate 3 will never appear on Nintendo consoles

Larian would have liked to release Baldur's Gate 3 on Nintendo Switch 2, but the decision was not up to the studio. Fortunately, things may be different with Divinity.
Recently, Divinity: Original Sin 2 received a free update for next-generation consoles, including the Nintendo Switch 2. Larian Studios' latest game, Baldur's Gate 3, never actually made its debut on this platform. The owner of the brand, Wizards of the Coast, is most likely responsible for this situation.
On Friday, an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with the developers of Larian Studios took place on Reddit. Thanks to it, we learned, among other things, about the studio's change in approach to using generative AI, and we also received a lot of information about the upcoming Divinity.
Moreover, one of the players asked the developers if we can expect a release of Baldur's Gate 3 on the Nintendo Switch 2 console in the future. The response was given by Swen Vincke himself, who admitted that although he would like it to be different, the decision to omit this platform was not up to him.
We would have loved to but it wasn't our decision to make.
Vincke most likely refers to Wizards of the Coast, which owns the rights to the Baldur’s Gate brand. A decision may be made in the future to release the "trilogy" port on the Nintendo Switch 2, but at the moment, it is unlikely to expect that. According to the insider, NateTheHate, such a project was not in production at the end of last year.
This is the unfortunate truth. While Larian would love to bring Baldur's Gate 3 to the Switch 2... their relationship with Hasbro/Wizards of the Coast is not healthy. Late last year, I heard BG3 for SW2 was not happening; but needed more sources to verify.
However, the situation might be different for the upcoming Divinity, which is entirely dependent on Larian Studios. During the mentioned AMA session, one of the players asked if the game would appear on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. In response, we learned that such an edition is being considered.
We have just released Divinity Original Sin 2 for Switch 2! We love the platform and we will certainly consider Switch2 for the next Divinity game.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
