„It was not our call.” Larian CEO explains why Baldur's Gate 3 will never appear on Nintendo consoles

Recently, Divinity: Original Sin 2 received a free update for next-generation consoles, including the Nintendo Switch 2. Larian Studios' latest game, Baldur's Gate 3, never actually made its debut on this platform. The owner of the brand, Wizards of the Coast, is most likely responsible for this situation.

"It wasn't our decision to make"

On Friday, an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with the developers of Larian Studios took place on Reddit. Thanks to it, we learned, among other things, about the studio's change in approach to using generative AI, and we also received a lot of information about the upcoming Divinity.

Moreover, one of the players asked the developers if we can expect a release of Baldur's Gate 3 on the Nintendo Switch 2 console in the future. The response was given by Swen Vincke himself, who admitted that although he would like it to be different, the decision to omit this platform was not up to him.

We would have loved to but it wasn't our decision to make.

Vincke most likely refers to Wizards of the Coast, which owns the rights to the Baldur’s Gate brand. A decision may be made in the future to release the "trilogy" port on the Nintendo Switch 2, but at the moment, it is unlikely to expect that. According to the insider, NateTheHate, such a project was not in production at the end of last year.

This is the unfortunate truth. While Larian would love to bring Baldur's Gate 3 to the Switch 2... their relationship with Hasbro/Wizards of the Coast is not healthy. Late last year, I heard BG3 for SW2 was not happening; but needed more sources to verify.

However, the situation might be different for the upcoming Divinity, which is entirely dependent on Larian Studios. During the mentioned AMA session, one of the players asked if the game would appear on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. In response, we learned that such an edition is being considered.