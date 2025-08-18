How to watch the Kirby Air Riders Nintendo Direct tomorrow and what to expect

Today, Nintendo announced a 45-minute Direct presentation for tomorrow focused on Kirby Air Riders and hosted by Super Smash Bros. director, Masahiro Sakurai. Kirby Air Riders was initially announced in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and promised a 2025 release date, but this will be the first look at the game beyond the cinematic announcement trailer. Sakurai is known for lengthy presentations, often diving deep into every new character revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Tomorrow could be when we learn about Kirby Air Riders’ release date.

Masahiro Sakurai to host 45-minute Nintendo Direct focused on Kirby Air Riders tomorrow

The Kirby Air Riders Direct is planned to take place on Tuesday, August 19th at 6:00 AM Pacific Time, according to Nintendo’s official page. This is also just a handful of hours ahead of gamescom’s Opening Night Live, where it’s already rumored that Kirby Air Riders will be playable for the first time. To watch the Direct, just tune into Nintendo’s YouTube channel. They already have a livestream page ready to go.

Kirby Air Riders is a follow-up to the original GameCube game, Kirby Air Ride, which was released in 2003, over two decades ago. While the GameCube title was not too well-regarded at the time of release, it has gained a cult following in recent years. It will be exciting to see what the new game will introduce and improve upon. At the very least, it should have functioning online play.

After completing work on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai released a series of YouTube videos, and for a few years, that appeared to be all he was working on. Then, in the final video, he made the shocking reveal that he had recorded all of these videos years in advance and had actually been working on something during that time, which was eventually revealed to be Kirby Air Riders.

The news was shared on Reddit, and users are blown away by the 45-minute run time. But this is pretty standard for Sakurai. When Terry Bogard was released for Ultimate, the presentation was 48 minutes. Kazuya’s presentation was 40 minutes, Minecraft Steve was 45 minutes, and the list goes on. And this is just adding a new character, not introducing an entire game. We still don’t know what exactly will take up all this time, but Sakurai must have some great stuff to talk about. Plus, it should be our first look at actual gameplay.