Is Roblox getting banned in the UK? Let’s dig into what’s actually going on

Roblox has been catching a lot of heat lately. A petition calling for the removal of CEO David Baszucki is making the rounds. The Louisiana Attorney General has already filed a lawsuit against Roblox, but the petition’s popularity has been fueled by the drama around “Shlep,” a YouTuber exposing alleged predators on Roblox. There are even rumors that the platform has been banned in some countries, and it might even face a ban in the UK.

Will Roblox be banned in the UK?

As of August 18, 2025, Roblox isn’t banned in the UK. That said, it’s definitely under closer examination because of ongoing child safety concerns and the UK’s Online Safety Act 2023.

The Online Safety Act places strict responsibilities on online platforms to protect children from harmful content, including grooming, pornography, and abusive speech. Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, is tasked with enforcing these rules. Platforms like Roblox are required to implement effective safety measures to ensure compliance with the law.

The deadline to put these measures in place was July 25, 2025. Similar to Spotify, Roblox users are now expected to verify their age in order to access the platform. This process may involve methods like facial scans or photo ID uploads.

Roblox has faced criticism in the past for allowing inappropriate content on its platform, leading to calls for stricter moderation and enforcement of safety standards. But now the pressure’s really escalating. While the game isn’t banned in the UK, its future there depends on whether it plays by the rules of the Online Safety Act. If Roblox can’t meet those standards, it could face major restrictions or even risk getting kicked out of the UK market.