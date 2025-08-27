I played Stalker 2 on PS5. Performance mode is impressive on PS5 Pro, and DualSense is a game changer.

During the presentation, I was playing on a developer version of the console in a mode that emulates the environment of the PlayStation 5 Pro platform. I had the opportunity to play a mission in the swamps from a slightly later stage of the main game.

Efficiency and exclusive functionality of PS5 edition

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, GSC Game World, 2025.

For the first few minutes, I was running around the Zone with the performance mode on, which is supposed to keep a stable 60 fps. And indeed it was stable - regardless of whether I was in the heat of battle or exploring marshy areas - Stalker 2 ran smoothly and without noticeable glitches. It's also worth noting that the game didn't scare with compromises in its visual layer. Even sitting pretty close to a big 4K TV, I thought the picture was sharp and clear, and the textures didn't look blurry or low-res.

I have something slightly less positive to say about the second mode, which prioritizes graphics quality. Although the Quality setting added some visual effects (mostly in terms of lighting), I feel like the difference was too small to justify a significant frame rate limitation. Especially since we're talking about a pretty dynamic game, where being responsive can determine victory or defeat. Also, in this mode, there were some minor graphical artifacts, but these could be due to playing an early, pre-release build.

Even though the early preview of the game on PS5 Pro gives us some insights, we'll have to wait until the full release in November to give a proper assessment of the game's performance. The performance on the basic PlayStation 5 remains a big mystery for now, too.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, GSC Game World, 2025.

A nice addition to the new version of Stalker 2 also turned out to be a special feature related to the DualSense controller. Here is a quick overview of the most important new stuff:

adaptive triggers - during shooting, the triggers provide a clear, pleasant resistance simulating the use of a real weapon. Impressions also vary depending on the type of a weapon; the speaker in the controller - some sounds (such as radio messages) come directly from the controller. I think this feature creates a nice sense of "spaciousness" in the sound, but I know that not everyone in the gaming community likes it; gyroscope aiming - probably my favorite element of the console port. When you aim, you can adjust your aim slightly by moving the controller. This technique significantly facilitates precise aiming.

Stalker 2 is still being developed

During the presentation, I also had a chance to chat briefly with the devs about the game's development. The release of the game on Sony's console is part of the ongoing process of developing Stalker 2. At the time of the port's release (November 20, 2025), the game should have already received another major patch, marked with the number 1.6. Among the future updates, there will be a switch to a newer version of the Unreal Engine (5.5.4) and the addition of a new "immersive mode." The creators also promise that they will continue to improve the A-Life system, which is responsible for the behavior of artificial intelligence.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, GSC Game World, 2025.

Stalker 2 didn't have an easy start. The turbulent development cycle and multiple postponed release dates have affected the quality of the final version, which had significant issues. However, by following the conscientious process of patching and developing the game, as well as observing ambitious projects such as porting to a completely new platform, I look at the future of Stalker with a certain dose of optimism. I really hope that GSC Game World will be able to deliver on their promises, and that all players, no matter what platform they're on, will be able to enjoy a better game with each new update.