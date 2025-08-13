STALKER 2 devs' plans are so ambitious that delays seem inevitable. In the end, however, players will be very happy

Devs of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl have set specific goals to achieve in the third and fourth quarters of 2025. Over the next few months, fresh updates will be added to the second main installment of the shooter; the ZoneKit, a huge modding tool, will also be improved.

According to GSC Game World, the main goal for the near future is to move the game to Unreal Engine 5.5.4. Currently, the title is running on version 5.1 UE. Thanks to this upgrade, the shooter game is expected to gain new features, as well as improved stability and performance. Below you can check the entire list prepared by the Ukrainian company.

GSC Game World

Among the upcoming new features are mysterious "new anomalies" and fresh missions. ZoneKita is set to receive a tool that allows for creating your own stories. The holiday event on the game's server on Discord sounds interesting too.

The A-Life system will also undergo changes. There will be more zones utilizing it, and they will be technically improved. NPCs will no longer see as well in the dark as they do now (at least without binoculars, which will also be made available to players). They will start fighting a bit differently, similar to mutants, although they will also receive balance adjustments. It's also worth mentioning the new difficulty level ("master"), extended day and night cycles, revamped loot hideouts, as well as stamina and energy drinks, immersive mode (probably with a very limited UI or none at all), and improvements in the equipment menu (protective statistics will finally appear).

The studio wants to let you know that some of the changes mentioned above might be delayed because they're working on implementing a new engine model, which is taking a lot of effort. However, their plan is so ambitious that if it is fully realized, players should be more than satisfied - as already suggested on Steam.

Right now, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available exclusively on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and on Game Pass. Recently, the release of the shooter on PlayStation 5 was announced, but so far, the exact release date hasn't been revealed. As you can see from the list, the launch will definitely happen in 2025.