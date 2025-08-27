In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: Legacy of the Forge, you will travel back in time, renovate a forge, and treat teeth with your fists.

On September 9, Legacy of the Forge - the second DLC for the bestselling game Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - drops. At gamescom, I got the chance to go hands-on with the latest expansion in an hour-long demo. So how does Henry of Skalitz's new adventure play out in practice?

New plotline

The story in Legacy of the Forge centers on an old forge in Kuttenberg. This spot holds special meaning for Henry, as it’s where his father once worked. To honor his late father’s legacy, Henry sets out to revive the ruined workshop and restore it to its former glory.

Henry will also take on the challenge of repairing the city’s long-broken clock, the mechanism of which has been idle for years. To pull it off, Henry will need to assemble a team of skilled blacksmiths to help restore the tower.

What struck me most about the new expansion’s story is its small-scale focus. After the epic battles and historic events of the base game, it’s refreshing to explore a more personal, intimate side of Henry’s life. It’s also satisfying to see the DLC expand Henry’s story, offering glimpses into his childhood.

Forge customization

The area available for renovation is quite large. KCD2: Legacy of the Forge, Deep Silver, 2025.

The standout feature of Legacy of the Forge is the chance to personally restore a ruined forge and its surrounding areas. At the event, I got the chance to try out the different options firsthand.

The available modifications are organized into three categories, each managed from its own blueprint. They focus on:

the entire blacksmith’s workshop; the garden and nearby courtyard; the central chamber.

Each section includes several elements that players can renovate. These range from prominent structural features, like the building’s roof and its front wall, to smaller details, such as ornaments hanging on the walls.

Personalization of the place is really abundant, and almost every element has a range of alternative touches. KCD2: Legacy of the Forge, Deep Silver, 2025.

Nearly every decorative element comes with multiple alternatives, varying in price, appearance, and function. For example, a standard table in the main room can be set with tableware - or transformed into a workbench cluttered with alchemical reagents. This provides considerable freedom in choosing the style and function of our headquarters.

Prestige system and signature tasks

During the presentation, the developers stressed that Legacy of the Forge is designed to keep even players who have finished the main storyline engaged and entertained. To address this, a new system called Prestige has been introduced.

Prestige acts as an additional currency that, alongside gold, is needed to buy further upgrades for the house. This ensures that even players who have amassed all of Bohemia’s gold will still need to complete side quests.

An acceptable option for treating a painful tooth in Kuttenberg is to use your fist. KCD2: Legacy of the Forge, Deep Silver, 2025. KCD2: Legacy of the Forge, Deep Silver, 2025.

Players earn additional Prestige by completing a new type of task, marked on the map with an orange icon. The tasks vary in complexity. During the hands-on session, I got to try out two of them. In the first, I engaged an older blacksmith in a duel, while in the second, I assisted a Kuttenberg resident with a toothache - proving that blacksmiths make the best dentists in the field.

I get the sense that introducing the new Prestige mechanic will have a positive impact on Legacy of the Forge overall. Introducing a new "currency" encourages players to engage more deeply and prevents those with large gold reserves from quickly maxing out their headquarters after finishing the game.

Summary

Creative players will be able to heavily "rig out" their forge. KCD2: Legacy of the Forge, Deep Silver, 2025.

It seems the latest addition to KCD 2 was crafted primarily with the series’ most devoted fans in mind. The addition of a new storyline and expanded forge-rebuilding mechanics should draw back players who have already exhausted nearly everything the base game has to offer. Let’s hope the new mechanics live up to fans’ expectations and that the expanded story enriches the series’ already deep lore.