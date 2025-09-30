„I'm tired, I'm not having fun anymore.” Skyrim grandma Shirley Curry ends her career, the reason is „all the little kids on there”
Is this the end of an era? Skyrim grandma is once again trying to part ways with the iconic RPG, and the reason is... low maturity of the audience.
Shirley Curry (also known as the Skyrim Grandma) has been a star in the community for nearly 10 years. Unfortunately, it seems that her career in the world of Skyrim is finally coming to an end—and this time, it's not the game itself but her audience that is to blame for her decision to call it quits. More precisely, it's about a community of a certain age.
Too many kids, too little sense
In the past, this almost 90-year-old streamer has tried to quit gaming, saying she was just tired and not really enjoying making content for her channel anymore. She "retired" for a whole month and then returned to the world of Skyrim streaming. Then, like any self-respecting Scrolls fan, she switched to Oblivion – much to the delight of her fans.
Unfortunately, streaming melancholy has returned once again. A few hours ago, Shirley Curry posted a rather serious video that doesn't give much hope that she will return to streaming this time around.
The reason for her resignation is apparently the children, who are not her ideal audience. Their numbers are growing, along with comments of little value. The comments aren't negative, just not very helpful. Skyrim Grandma really hopes for more constructive and meaningful feedback from her fans.
I have a few older regular viewers, but most of them seem to be very young kids, children, and I'm not getting any feedback from them on the videos. All I get is 'Hi grandma, I love you grandma'. That isn't what I was spending my time on making and uploading videos for. [...] That's why I'm just going to stop uploading anything to do with Skyrim. I'm tired, I'm not having fun anymore, probably because of all the little kids on there – said Curry.
Fortunately, Shirley Curry has no intention of abandoning her loyal fans entirely. In Skyrim, there is a mod now that was created as a tribute, allowing the Grandma herself to appear in the game. The streamer isn't planning to stop making content altogether – she'll keep recording vlogs and sharing them on her channel. She also runs a blog where she hopes to chat with fans, but heads up – it's not for kids (probably because the biblical stuff might be a bit heavy for young minds).
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
- Todd Howard Regrets That Bethesda Didn't Support Skyrim and Fallout 4 Longer; Starfield Is Set to Receive Another DLC
- The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Out of Sight, but Ever-Young Skyrim Gets Major 60-Hour Mod. Lordbound Finally With Release Window
- „I had this fight with the designers at the time.” Skyrim's producer personally balanced one of the biggest RPG hits just before release
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
November 11, 2011