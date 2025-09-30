„I'm tired, I'm not having fun anymore.” Skyrim grandma Shirley Curry ends her career, the reason is „all the little kids on there”

Shirley Curry (also known as the Skyrim Grandma) has been a star in the community for nearly 10 years. Unfortunately, it seems that her career in the world of Skyrim is finally coming to an end—and this time, it's not the game itself but her audience that is to blame for her decision to call it quits. More precisely, it's about a community of a certain age.

Too many kids, too little sense

In the past, this almost 90-year-old streamer has tried to quit gaming, saying she was just tired and not really enjoying making content for her channel anymore. She "retired" for a whole month and then returned to the world of Skyrim streaming. Then, like any self-respecting Scrolls fan, she switched to Oblivion – much to the delight of her fans.

Unfortunately, streaming melancholy has returned once again. A few hours ago, Shirley Curry posted a rather serious video that doesn't give much hope that she will return to streaming this time around.

The reason for her resignation is apparently the children, who are not her ideal audience. Their numbers are growing, along with comments of little value. The comments aren't negative, just not very helpful. Skyrim Grandma really hopes for more constructive and meaningful feedback from her fans.

I have a few older regular viewers, but most of them seem to be very young kids, children, and I'm not getting any feedback from them on the videos. All I get is 'Hi grandma, I love you grandma'. That isn't what I was spending my time on making and uploading videos for. [...] That's why I'm just going to stop uploading anything to do with Skyrim. I'm tired, I'm not having fun anymore, probably because of all the little kids on there – said Curry.

Fortunately, Shirley Curry has no intention of abandoning her loyal fans entirely. In Skyrim, there is a mod now that was created as a tribute, allowing the Grandma herself to appear in the game. The streamer isn't planning to stop making content altogether – she'll keep recording vlogs and sharing them on her channel. She also runs a blog where she hopes to chat with fans, but heads up – it's not for kids (probably because the biblical stuff might be a bit heavy for young minds).