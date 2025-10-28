Secret of Skyrim's most famous exploit revealed. Creator admits: „it was a coincidence”
The developers of Skyrim didn't foresee that NPCs could be robbed by covering their heads with buckets. The method came about by complete accident.
One of the most popular ways to steal in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is by placing a bucket on an NPC's head. What's interesting, this method was completely accidental and was never a planned element of the game by Bethesda.
The iconic method happened by accident
Bruce Nesmith, a veteran of Bethesda Game Studios and the lead designer of Skyrim, was a guest on the latest episode of the FRVR podcast. During the chat, he let slip that the creators never actually put buckets on the NPCs' heads during development. They weren't even aware that such an action could be used as a method of theft.
That was completely an accident, by the way. I don't think we even tried to put a bucket on anybody's head during development. It didn't come out until the game came out!
Nesmith explained that he "knows exactly why it happens," but this simple interaction is merely a side effect of the effort Bethesda put into creating Skyrim's mechanics. The team definitely got a kick out of it when videos started popping up online of players swiping stuff like wine and cheese right from under the noses of characters who had buckets on their heads.
There are many such interactions in Skyrim, making the game world very engaging. This has resulted in sustained interest in the title, even though many years have passed since its release. Nesmith also agrees with it, stating that Skyrim can make players feel as if they are truly in Tamriel.
You get a sense of self, you get a sense of freedom, you get to grow your character, but you feel like you're there. "This is me. I am here." So you feel like your character.
In contrast, according to Nesmith, the world in Bethesda's latest game, Starfield, is not very exciting. The problem in this case is the inherent boredom of space and the procedurally generated planets.
