GTA 5 gets more beautiful and realistic than ever before. Devs behind free NaturalVision mod aren't slowing down

One of GTA V's graphics modifications, NaturalVision Evolved, has received an update. It doesn't stop there, as its creators, Razed Mods, have shared their plans for the future.

NaturalVision Evolved is one of two mods (along with NaturalVision Enhanced) for Grand Theft Auto V made by Razed Mods, which focus on graphics. As of now, it's still in production and just got a new update in September.

As you can read in its official announcement on Patreon, the new version of NaturalVision Evolved brings:

  1. a new galaxy and star shader;
  2. improved volumetric cloud transitions;
  3. a volumetric fog shader (available only for "platinum" supporters).

They also took a closer look at some bugs and where the Moon is in certain conditions.

NaturalVision Evolved after the update. Source: Razed Mods

NaturalVision Evolved after the update. Source: Razed Mods

NaturalVision Evolved after the update. Source: Razed Mods

That's not all, as the creators also announced that the aforementioned second mod from Razed Mods, NaturalVision Enhanced, now works with RAGEMP, which allows GTA V players to enjoy multiplayer mode on servers other than the official ones.

Both modifications can be downloaded from the official Razed Mods website:

  1. NaturalVision Evolved;
  2. NaturalVision Enhanced.

Furthermore, it should be mentioned that the creators announced via the Grove Street Families Discord that the development of both mods is still ongoing, with "a few more updates" expected. Besides that, the developers have an "unannounced GTA V-related project" up their sleeve, as well as a "big trailer" scheduled for October.

Grand Theft Auto V

September 17, 2013

PC PlayStation Xbox
Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

