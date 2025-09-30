GTA 5 gets more beautiful and realistic than ever before. Devs behind free NaturalVision mod aren't slowing down

NaturalVision Evolved is one of two mods (along with NaturalVision Enhanced) for Grand Theft Auto V made by Razed Mods, which focus on graphics. As of now, it's still in production and just got a new update in September.

As you can read in its official announcement on Patreon, the new version of NaturalVision Evolved brings:

a new galaxy and star shader; improved volumetric cloud transitions; a volumetric fog shader (available only for "platinum" supporters).

They also took a closer look at some bugs and where the Moon is in certain conditions.

NaturalVision Evolved after the update. Source: Razed Mods

NaturalVision Evolved after the update. Source: Razed Mods

NaturalVision Evolved after the update. Source: Razed Mods

That's not all, as the creators also announced that the aforementioned second mod from Razed Mods, NaturalVision Enhanced, now works with RAGEMP, which allows GTA V players to enjoy multiplayer mode on servers other than the official ones.

Both modifications can be downloaded from the official Razed Mods website:

Furthermore, it should be mentioned that the creators announced via the Grove Street Families Discord that the development of both mods is still ongoing, with "a few more updates" expected. Besides that, the developers have an "unannounced GTA V-related project" up their sleeve, as well as a "big trailer" scheduled for October.