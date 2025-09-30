The Lord of the Rings universe set to get an ambitious new game. It's expected to challenge Hogwarts Legacy

A new game set in The Lord of the Rings universe is reportedly in the works. This information was released to a wider audience by Insider Gaming. The game's budget is going to be around 100 million dollars. Apparently, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is covering at least some of the funding, and work on the title has allegedly been ongoing since last year.

Competition for Hogwarts Legacy?

Although it should still be classified as a rumor, the news supposedly comes from sources "close to the project." We can expect confirmation of its credibility next week at the earliest; for now, as the sources claim, "the contract hasn't yet been signed due to the large number of moving parts."

Embracer Group is gonna be in charge of the production, since they've owned the franchise rights since 2022. The company is reportedly collaborating with several developers, with only the studio Revenge being mentioned. At the moment, neither Embracer nor Revenge has confirmed these reports, explaining their distanced approach to rumors and speculation.

However, a few interesting details have emerged that shed a bit more light on this mysterious project. First, the gameplay will be based on a third-person perspective. Second, the title aims to be a strong competitor to the 2023 release of Hogwarts Legacy—which, by the way, just hit Xbox Play Anywhere—which seems like a pretty ambitious goal. This game has achieved impressive sales results, already exceeding 30 million copies.

We'll see if this ends up being a game-changer for the history of Lord of the Rings games. The creators definitely want this, especially Lee Guinchard, one of the CEOs of Embracer Group, who mentioned it in an interview a while back.

