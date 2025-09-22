Jump Space on PS5 with crossplay? All you need to know about the most awaited additions

Jump Space (formerly known as Jump Ship) is one of the most popular recent releases. The game allows us to take friends and go on a space journey to complete various missions. However, not all players can do that. JS was released as Early Access only on PC and Xbox Series S / X. However, PS5 is not supported. Moreover, there is no crossplay! One of the most awaited features.

Jump Space on PS5 – is it possible?

Never say never! Nowadays, porting games is becoming more and more common. Numerous developers aim to release their titles on as many platforms as possible. So, no wonder, that when we see a game on PC and Xbox, we are wondering about the third big competitor – PlayStation (as we know, Nintendo with Switch is a different universe). It is the same in the case of Jump Space.

We have good news for you. At least to some extent. On the official Jump Space Discord server, one of the developers answered this burning question. For now, the game will stay exclusive for Xbox and PC. However, there is a chance to port it after 1.0 version is ready.

Not right now. Maybe after Early Access, but we want to if we have the resources to do it.

Crossplay in Jump Space?

Another important question is about crossplay, especially for the game so multiplier oriented as Jump Space. Will we be able to play with friends from other platforms (at this point PC and Xbox)? Sadly, the answer is not encouraging. In the FAQ on Steam, developers have announced that they don’t have plans (at least now) to implement crossplay.