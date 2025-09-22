It’s just your typical Easter egg in Dying Light The Beast. Last Hand of gloVa hiding behind Harry Potter and Minecraft references

Dying Light: The Beast was one of the biggest releases of last week. We’re back as Kyle Crane, who’s been stuck with the Baron for 13 long years, and let’s just say he’s picked up a little zombie “upgrade” along the way. The game keeps that classic Dying Light vibe with smooth parkour, brutal melee and ranged combat, plus the tense day/night cycle, but now we also get some wild beast powers to play around with. Reviews are glowing, and it might be shaping up to be the best open-world RPG of the year. The game is also packed with Easter eggs, and the Minecraft and Harry Potter nods are probably the weirdest so far.

Avada Kedavra that Creeper!

On the bridge near the Monastery in Dying Light: The Beast, there’s a tunnel that looks completely blocked off. But if you look closely, you’ll spot 9 3/4 written on the bricks, a clear Harry Potter reference to the famous platform that leads to the Hogwarts Express. Just sprint at the wall, and you’ll get right into the tunnel.

Source: Dying Light The Beast; Developer: Techland

Deeper inside the tunnel, you’ll come across a wall made of blocks that look straight out of Minecraft. You can break them with anything, but be careful, enemies can crawl through the gaps. Just like in Minecraft, it turns into a little maze. Keep pushing forward and you’ll eventually reach a door, and behind it waits a golden train.

Source: Dying Light The Beast; Developer: Techland

Next to the wooden chest, you’ll find Golden Train Tickets, but the real prize is the Last Hand of gloVa blueprints. Fans of Techland’s first zombie game, Dead Island, will definitely recognize this weapon since it appeared in all their other titles. And this time it summons a fireball, Naruto-style.

Of course, that’s not the only Easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast. There are nods to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Eminem’s mom’s spaghetti, and even the Excalibur sword. Chances are, we’ll uncover even more in the weeks to come.