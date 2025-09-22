Megabonk on Switch, Xbox, PS5 or PS4? Console release is possible

We can say that Vampire Survivors is a very influential game. Its success inspired many developers to create similar productions. Much like in the case of Stardew Valley. Vedinad was one of such creative people. The creator wanted to publish “Vampire Survivors but 3D.” And its seems that the idea is warmly welcomed by the community, as the game gathered over 21 thousand concurrent players on Steam (via SteamDB). However, console owners would like to experience it, too. Will it be possible? Let’s check what the developer has to say.

Megabonk on PS5, PS4 Xbox or Switch is possible

The gaming world is very diversified. We all play different games on various platforms – PC, consoles, mobiles. We are all part of a very big family. However, it is quite rare for a game to appear on all devices. Especially when we talk about an indie title. To port, developers need time and money. It means that independent studios often have to make difficult decisions and restrict themselves to one platform, at least initially. In most cases, PC is the default choice.

If you would like to receive more guides and news like that, you should consider following us on Google News! It doesn’t cost anything but allows us to support you and other players in the future!

Right now, Megabonk can’t be played on any console. No matter PS5, PS4, Xbox or Switch. It is understandable. It seems that the game is created by one person. The developer is quite active on the official Discord server though. Thanks to that we know that “ved” is not against the idea of porting the game. The answer to question about it is:

Maybe? I think porting it can be a bit time consuming though, I also don’t know anything about it

It is a good point. Ved is not experienced enough to give details right now. It seems that we have to wait and see what the future will bring.