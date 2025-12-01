New on Steam. We've been waiting 13 years for this sci-fi horror game

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. It's gonna be a pretty busy week – a bunch of smaller but highly anticipated games are dropping, and some big titles are getting major updates.

Release of the week: Routine (December 4, 2025)

This Thursday, something that seemed impossible for ages is finally happening – Routine, a survival horror game set on a lunar research station, is making its debut.

The project was announced 13 years ago, and many lost hope that it would ever be released. That's why we've chosen this title as the release of the week, as we're very curious to see if the game will meet the expectations placed on it.

Key releases on Steam: December 1-6, 2025

December 1st

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a side-scrolling beat 'em up set in the comic book superhero universe, featuring beautiful pixel art graphics.

The game was developed by Tribute Game, the creators of the excellent TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge (94% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

December 2nd

Destiny 2: Renegades

Fans of Destiny 2 are anxiously awaiting the release of the Renegades expansion. The last one was a big flop, and now a lot of players are starting to doubt if Bungie has a solid plan for the game's future.

The DLC will offer a new storyline, game mode, missions, equipment, a dungeon, and a social hub.

iRacing Arcade

iRacing Arcade is an arcade racing game that is the result of a collaboration between the creators of iRacing and Circuit Superstars, aiming to combine elements from both games.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Kingdom of Night

Kingdom of Night looks promising. It's an action RPG inspired by 80s horror, where we are transported to a sleepy American town overrun by dark forces.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Sleep Awake

Sleep Awake is an action-adventure game with a psychological horror vibe, where you end up in a town taken over by cultists. The project is directed by Cory Davis (creator of Spec Ops: The Line) and Robin Finck (from the band Nine Inch Nails).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Two Point Museum: Zooseum

Tomorrow, the economic strategy game Two Point Museum will receive the Zooseum expansion. The DLC allows you to manage a hybrid of a museum and a nature reserve, where the exhibits are wild animals.

December 3rd

American Truck Simulator: Louisiana

On Wednesday, American Truck Simulator will get the Louisiana expansion, focusing on the titular state.

Don't Scream Together

Don't Scream Together is a cooperative first-person horror game where players take on the roles of characters trapped in a dark forest. A cool twist in the game is that our shouts and other noises will really affect how things play out.

Ocean Keeper

Meanwhile, Ocean Keeper is a cooperative action game for four players. They'll be playing as underwater miners who, besides digging up resources, have to protect their mech, which acts as a mobile base, from waves of monsters.

Squad: Fireteam

For fans of the tactical shooter Squad, the most important event of the week will be the release of the Fireteam expansion. The DLC introduces a cooperative mode with separate missions designed for small squads.

December 4th

Blood: Refreshed Supply

On Thursday, Blood: Refreshed Supply will launch on Steam, which is a refreshed version of the cult FPS from 1997. Besides the improvements, the title will also offer two new scenarios and a gallery of behind-the-scenes materials from the original.

Cloudheim (Early Access)

Cloudheim is a cooperative action RPG where we enter a world after Ragnarok to face the creatures lurking for us. The creators aim to stand out from the competition with a destruction system that uses an advanced physics simulation.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Echoes of Elysium (Early Access)

Echoes of Elysium is an action RPG where we take on the roles of airship captains. These airships will serve as mobile bases, as well as be used for exploration and combat.

Elden Ring: Nightreign – The Forsaken Hollows

The hit action RPG Elden Ring: Nightreign will receive its first expansion on Thursday in the form of The Forsaken Hollows. The DLC is adding two new playable characters (Scholar and Undertaker), a couple of bosses, and a fresh location—a massive pit filled with exotic ruins and temples, called the Great Void.

Ferocious

Ferocious is an FPS game that combines gameplay in the style of the Crysis and Far Cry series with settings inspired by film cycles like King Kong and Jurassic Park. In the game, you'll find yourself on an island full of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Tales of the Terran Alliance

Fans of the 4X space strategy Galactic Civilizations IV will receive the Tales of the Terran Alliance expansion on Thursday. The DLC will introduce content related to humanity and allow players to take control of its first cosmic enemies, the Xendar race.

MechWarrior 5: Clans – Wolves of Tukayyid

On the same day, the Wolves of Tukayyid expansion for MechWarrior 5: Clans will be released. The expansion will offer a new story campaign, six new mechs, the Arrow IV cannon, and the ability to call in artillery support.

Octopath Traveler 0

One of the most important releases of the week is expected to be Octopath Traveler 0, the latest installment in the excellent series of Japanese RPGs. As the title suggests, this is a prequel where you can create your own character, and this time around, the gameplay will include a city-building mechanic.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Total War: Warhammer III – Tides of Torment

Meanwhile, fans of Total War: Warhammer III are counting down the days to the release of the Tides of Torment expansion. It will introduce a trio of legendary lords – one each for the High Elves, Norsca, and Slaanesh factions.

Transience

On the other hand, Transience is a single-player FPS set in the near future. In the game, sneaky tactics are going to be important, aside from the obvious battles.

December 5th

Angst: A Tale of Survival

Angst: A Tale of Survival is a comic-style survival game with roguelike elements and a bird's-eye view, where you try to make it through a snowy region. The title was developed by the Polish studio Cherrypick Games.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Dungeon Rampage (Early Access)

Dungeon Rampage is a comedic action RPG with a fantasy setting, where we will face hordes of monsters obeying the commands of an evil mage. The game lets you play solo or team up with up to three friends for some co-op fun.

This could be the dark horse of the week. Among the games launching in the coming days, only Ferocious has more followers on Steam.

Randal's Tuesday

Randal's Tuesday will also be released on Friday. It's a funny point-and-click adventure game that's a sequel to the popular Randal's Tuesday (which has 77% positive reviews on Steam).