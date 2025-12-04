They stole an asset from No Man's Sky, but they didn't know one thing. Sean Murray reveals why it was a fatal mistake

Update (December 4)

In a statement to PCGamesN, Starry Studios promised to swap out some key assets and improve their internal graphics and design policies to make sure this kind of thing doesn't happen again.

Original news (December 3)

No Man’s Sky might have "borrowed" its assets from another game, even though those elements weren't exactly top-notch.

Although recent discussions about intellectual property theft have mainly focused on "creative" artificial intelligence, the age-old practice of people stealing others' work is still going strong. Apparently, the studio Hello Games didn't avoid such a problem.

Premium in Once Human, unoptimized standard in NMS

The whole thing kicked off with a Reddit post where someone claimed that a cosmetic item from Once Human looks suspiciously similar to the basic teleportation module design from No Man’s Sky. It's a reward you can get from one of the loot boxes in a game by Starry Studios, so you can't just earn it by playing.

The similarity (even in minor details) was quickly noticed by OH players, who were not at all thrilled with this discovery. When the information reached NMS fans, Sean Murray, head of Hello Games, quickly learned about the issue. His answer made the players laugh a lot because, as he put it, the developers of No Man's Sky "forgot" to adjust the level of detail, which is why the teleportation module rivets have too many polygons. In other words, it's a very unoptimized asset that heavily burdens a computer or console.

Source: Sean Murray / X.

Players responded to Murray's post with amused excitement. Some asked about the actual number of polygons in the rivets themselves, while others mocked the "sinister" trap and "accidental terrorism" against asset thieves. Just a classic ruse with an absolutely intentional mistake!