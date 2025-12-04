They stole an asset from No Man's Sky, but they didn't know one thing. Sean Murray reveals why it was a fatal mistake

Players of Once Human and No Man's Sky weren't thrilled with a premium item. Until Sean Murray revealed a little secret.
In a statement to PCGamesN, Starry Studios promised to swap out some key assets and improve their internal graphics and design policies to make sure this kind of thing doesn't happen again.
No Man’s Sky might have "borrowed" its assets from another game, even though those elements weren't exactly top-notch.
Although recent discussions about intellectual property theft have mainly focused on "creative" artificial intelligence, the age-old practice of people stealing others' work is still going strong. Apparently, the studio Hello Games didn't avoid such a problem.
The whole thing kicked off with a Reddit post where someone claimed that a cosmetic item from Once Human looks suspiciously similar to the basic teleportation module design from No Man’s Sky. It's a reward you can get from one of the loot boxes in a game by Starry Studios, so you can't just earn it by playing.
The similarity (even in minor details) was quickly noticed by OH players, who were not at all thrilled with this discovery. When the information reached NMS fans, Sean Murray, head of Hello Games, quickly learned about the issue. His answer made the players laugh a lot because, as he put it, the developers of No Man's Sky "forgot" to adjust the level of detail, which is why the teleportation module rivets have too many polygons. In other words, it's a very unoptimized asset that heavily burdens a computer or console.
Players responded to Murray's post with amused excitement. Some asked about the actual number of polygons in the rivets themselves, while others mocked the "sinister" trap and "accidental terrorism" against asset thieves. Just a classic ruse with an absolutely intentional mistake!
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
007: First Light will force players to reach new heights of creativity. Long footage shows new gameplay
Devs know about issues with Welcome to the frontier in Destiny 2 and they give some tips
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily