Kingdom Come 2: Legacy of the Forge became even better than at launch. Now the RPG shouldn't freez so often
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 received a new patch. The 1.4.1 hotfix addresses the issues of both the basic version of this RPG and the recently released Legacy of the Forge DLC.
Three weeks after the release of Legacy of The Forge, the well-received second DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Warhorse Studios has released a new patch for the game. The 1.4.1 hotfix addresses issues in both the expansion and the base game.
As the devs write in the official announcement:
Hotfix 1.4.1 introduces a set of fixes addressing quests, NPC behaviour, localisation, and stability across platforms.
What are these fixes? Regarding Legacy of the Forge, the developers concentrated on the key tutorials related to forge construction, arranging them so they appear even when disabled in the options. Moreover, a lot of bugs related to NPC behavior, items, and objects have been fixed.
The basic version of the game has received fixes for issues related to the game freezing when trying to load a save while watching cutscenes or quickly skipping them, as well as when loading saves damaged by mods.
