What players have been waiting for over the years has finally happened. Remake of Yakuza 3 officially announced, and that's not all

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is a development team that needs no introduction to any fan of Japanese games, especially lovers of the Yakuza series. The RGG Summit event is behind us, during which this team, working under the wings of Sega, shared their future plans with the players. Below, we discuss all the most important announcements prepared by the discussed studio.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties announcement

The announcement of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties opens the list. It's a remake of the third installment of the Yakuza series, set to launch on February 12, 2026, on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Besides the completely refreshed graphics, updated combat system, and new story scenes, we'll also find a brand new story called Dark Ties. We're talking about a separate game (but available in a bundle with the third part) where the main character will be Yoshitaka Mine (known from the base game), gradually discovering the dark world of the yakuza.

More news from RGG Summit 2025

Furthermore, it was announced that:

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 8. Also on December 8th, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Stranger Than Heaven - new material from behind the scenes

The list of new releases is closed by a behind-the-scenes footage of Stranger Than Heaven. The upcoming project of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio remains a big mystery. Platforms and release dates haven't been announced yet.

Below, you'll find the full recording of this year's RGG Summit. The event starts at the ninth minute of the material.