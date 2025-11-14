Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's third DLC is decent, but still leaves players disappointed. They expected something better in the end

On Tuesday, the latest story expansion for the well-received Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released, concluding the game's story. However, the devs might release larger updates with additional content in the future. Unfortunately, for many fans, Mysteria Ecclesiae turned out to be a very poor DLC, seemingly worse than previous expansions.

Right now, the latest DLC for the Czech RPG has received over 350 reviews on Steam. Only 63% of them are positive, resulting in a "mixed" overall reception for Mysteria Ecclesiae. For players, the third expansion was just a letdown when it should've been a satisfying wrap-up to the sequel.

Fans note that the DLC isn't terrible but offers too little content (and irritating at that) for a price of 14 bucks. Mysteria Ecclesiae is not only pretty short, but it also tells a story that's not very engaging. Moreover, it forces you to sneak around all the time and punishes you if you try to complete quests in any other way.

Furthermore, players point out that the new DLC is just "a few quests, a sword, and potions." In this aspect, Mysteria Ecclesiae is even worse than the first expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Brushes with Death (which added a shield decoration mechanic). The first DLC, priced $6, only adds a few new features and got just 63% positive reviews on Steam. It didn't really impress players when it launched in May.

Many fans think the latest expansion is pretty bland compared to the previous ones, and especially the base game. Additionally, it seems that after the release of Mysteria Ecclesiae, many players have come to appreciate the second DLC, Legacy of the Forge (also 14 dollars), which is considered the most engaging of all the expansions, despite receiving only 66% positive reviews on Steam.

The disappointment with the latest DLC for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 might diminish if the developers release free and interesting content in the future.