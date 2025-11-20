Kingdom Come's creator couldn't stop praising Andrzej Sapkowski again. It was enough for fans to speculate a bit

Andrzej Sapkowski has made comments in the past suggesting he's not a fan of video games and even thinks players aren't the brightest. It's no surprise, then, that it's easy to find people who aren't fond of the writer. However, Daniel Vavra, the creator of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, is not one of them. He openly admits that he likes Sapkowski a lot, which has sparked some speculation.

Time for the Hussite Trilogy after KCD?

In his latest post, the developer mentioned that even though a lot of people aren't big fans of Sapkowski, he personally really likes the guy's style – "an honest, funny, and sarcastic guy." Moreover, the writer wrotethe Hussite Trilogy, which Vavra considers to be some of the best books. Furthermore, it's very possible that without them, we would never have received Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

People often hate Andrzej Sapkowski for not liking the games, being greedy, rude, and many other things. I like him. He is my type of honest, funny, sarcastic slavic guy who doesnt give a f**k. And its also quite ridiculous to hate a person who created something you love and think that someone else would do it better, which is what many of those haters think. The same goes for JKR. Also read his Hussite trilogy, which is one of the best books I have ever read and one of the reasons why there is KCD.

It's not the first time Vavra has suggested his fans check out the Hussite Trilogy, and judging by the comments, some people actually did. There was even a suggestion that Warhorse Studios should make a game set in a similar world.

I read his Hussite Trilogy thanks to your suggestion. I would love for you to make a similar world with a similar protagonist. I love KCD 1–2, but I dream of a world with a bit of magic and folklore.

It's possible that the Czechs actually have something like this in their plans. Henry's adventures have wrapped up, but Warhorse Studios isn't done with RPGs. In fact, they're aiming high and want to become the "new kings of RPGs." We know that the studio's next project is already in development, and according to September rumors, it includes fantasy elements.

The Hussite Trilogy is a set of three fantasy-historical novels set against the backdrop of the Hussite Wars. In theory, it's a perfect fit for Warhorse Studios because the developers could show off their knack for historical accuracy while also having some fun with fantasy elements. That's why we might hear about a collaboration between Daniel Vavra's team and Andrzej Sapkowski in the future.