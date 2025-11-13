Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs have important news for their fans: „There is something new on the horizon”

Update (November 13)

Warhorse Studios announced on X that KCD2 has sold 4 million copies. To mark the occasion, the developer reached out to the community, saying, "We can't thank you enough for helping us reach this incredible milestone."

Original news (November 12)

Yesterday, Mysteria Ecclesiae, the third and final story expansion for the hit RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, was released.

On the studio's official Discord, Warhorse's lead designer, Prokop Jirsa, thanked fans for the success of the game and its DLC, but also promised something new:

You helped us shape and polish this game, and all its DLCs, into what it became. I just want to say thank you, sincerely. Don't leave this place just yet. There's something new on the horizon, and I'd be glad to have you with us for what comes next.

Thanks to Warhorse's financial report, we know that the team started working on a new project in January this year. Unfortunately, we don't know what this project is. All we know is that it's gonna be an RPG, 'cause that's the genre the studio really nails. The devs' ambitions are high – they recently stated that they want to become the new kings of RPGs.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was released on February 4th of this year, simultaneously on PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. The expansion released yesterday was received quite warmly – on Steam, Mysteria Ecclesiae has 73% positive reviews.