Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs have important news for their fans: „There is something new on the horizon”

After finishing the story of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Warhorse started teasing a new project. The developer also released sales figures for KCD2.

Adrian Werner

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs have important news for their fans: „There is something new on the horizon”, image source: Warhorse.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs have important news for their fans: „There is something new on the horizon” Source: Warhorse.

Update (November 13)

Warhorse Studios announced on X that KCD2 has sold 4 million copies. To mark the occasion, the developer reached out to the community, saying, "We can't thank you enough for helping us reach this incredible milestone."

Original news (November 12)

Yesterday, Mysteria Ecclesiae, the third and final story expansion for the hit RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, was released.

On the studio's official Discord, Warhorse's lead designer, Prokop Jirsa, thanked fans for the success of the game and its DLC, but also promised something new:

You helped us shape and polish this game, and all its DLCs, into what it became. I just want to say thank you, sincerely.

Don't leave this place just yet. There's something new on the horizon, and I'd be glad to have you with us for what comes next.

Thanks to Warhorse's financial report, we know that the team started working on a new project in January this year. Unfortunately, we don't know what this project is. All we know is that it's gonna be an RPG, 'cause that's the genre the studio really nails. The devs' ambitions are high – they recently stated that they want to become the new kings of RPGs.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was released on February 4th of this year, simultaneously on PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. The expansion released yesterday was received quite warmly – on Steam, Mysteria Ecclesiae has 73% positive reviews.

  1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review: Henry has come to visit us (again)!

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

February 4, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

New hyper-realistic „grand strategy” about World War I from HoI4 fans is coming

Previous
New hyper-realistic „grand strategy” about World War I from HoI4 fans is coming

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily

How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily

How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map