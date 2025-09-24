The fastest way to unlock drone in Slime Rancher 2

Early Access is a program that allows games that are still being worked on to spread their wings, gather fans’ feedback and secure extra funding for the road ahead. Not only rising IPs and small studios use this opportunity, like for example Ratatan that is the spiritual successor to Patapon series, but also more established and well known franchises benefit from it. The most notable, recent representative is Hades 2, which definitely cannot complain about popularity and insufficient capital. Getting out of this program is a whole other story, though. Fortunately, Slime Rancher 2 has finally concluded this stage of its life and was released in version 1.0. One of the most interesting features that it has provided is a drone. Here you will learn the fastest way of unlocking and making use of them.

Unlocking drone quickly in Slime Rancher 2

If you have spent countless hours in the first Slime Rancher, which came out close to a decade ago, you definitely know how helpful drones can be. Not long ago, a sequel, simply named Slime Rancher 2, was let out of EA, unlocking its full potential. This already praised game has added even more goodies alongside its full launch. The most notable addition are without a doubt drones that are making a quantum comeback from the first production in the series. How to get one as soon as possible?

In order to get your adventure with drones started, first you must find a Ghastly Drone. While there are multiple locations where this NPC can be floating around (it just roams the world), it appears that the most consistent place to meet it is in The Conservatory, more precisely, in one of its first extensions – The Den, Archway or Gully. Interacting with this critter will provide you with a Drone Station Module. This component on its own won’t allow you to start utilizing those small helpers right away, though it’s a necessary part without which you can forget about ever getting their assistance. In addition to Drone Station Module, you will need the following resources:

Newbucks, Strange Diamonds, Wild Honey, Lava Dust, Flutter Plorts

Only after gathering all of those items and putting them together at the Fabricator will you be able to build Quantum Drone Station that is capable of managing drones.

Drones can operate in 2 modes – Rancher and Explorer. The first one is available only when placed in the Conservatory, where the critter will take care of your slimes, gardening and assist with other, previously programmed activities. When used outside of the Conservatory, the drone will be put in Explorer mode that will make the little helper venture out and harvest resources for you. Just make sure to feed it plorts regularly, as it’s the form of its fuel. Good luck!