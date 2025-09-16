Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs had to rework almost the entire game for this one feature. The engine wasn't made for HDR

Kingdom Come: Deliverance lived to see support for HDR technology, which was introduced in patch 1.4. To implement it, the developers were forced to rework many elements of their project.

Christian Pieniazek

On September 9, the Warhorse Studios team released the 1.4 update for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. One of the new features introduced in it was the support for HDR technology. Now Filip Storch, one of the developers, has published a thread on X, where he shared behind-the-scenes information about the implementation of this latest feature. As it turns out, the CryEngine had to be heavily modified for HDR requirements.

As Storch writes:

Most game engines weren’t originally designed with HDR in mind — CryEngine included. (...) Some features work well only with the SDR. LUT color grading, sunshafts, and more.

It is possible to remap SDR output to 10-bit (many games do), but you’ll never reach HDR’s full potential that way. That's where our programmers stepped in and tried to extract from the game engine enough math to calculate things more accurately.

Many effects had to be reworked with new settings. Even global lighting and weather. Previously, hues and values were clamped by SDR’s limited gamut. Unlocking HDR gave the world a noticeably different look.

The devs did everything they could to "preserve the original game style," which was driven by both their artistic vision and the need to "maintain consistency with prerendered scenes." Storch also notes that "even despite all the efforts and tests, HDR may not appeal to everyone." Nevertheless, in his opinion, "the game looks beautiful." As proof of this, he published a graphic that you can see below.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs had to rework almost the entire game for this one feature. The engine wasnt made for HDR - picture #1

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

February 4, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

