Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs had to rework almost the entire game for this one feature. The engine wasn't made for HDR

On September 9, the Warhorse Studios team released the 1.4 update for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. One of the new features introduced in it was the support for HDR technology. Now Filip Storch, one of the developers, has published a thread on X, where he shared behind-the-scenes information about the implementation of this latest feature. As it turns out, the CryEngine had to be heavily modified for HDR requirements.

As Storch writes:

Most game engines weren’t originally designed with HDR in mind — CryEngine included. (...) Some features work well only with the SDR. LUT color grading, sunshafts, and more. It is possible to remap SDR output to 10-bit (many games do), but you’ll never reach HDR’s full potential that way. That's where our programmers stepped in and tried to extract from the game engine enough math to calculate things more accurately. Many effects had to be reworked with new settings. Even global lighting and weather. Previously, hues and values were clamped by SDR’s limited gamut. Unlocking HDR gave the world a noticeably different look.

The devs did everything they could to "preserve the original game style," which was driven by both their artistic vision and the need to "maintain consistency with prerendered scenes." Storch also notes that "even despite all the efforts and tests, HDR may not appeal to everyone." Nevertheless, in his opinion, "the game looks beautiful." As proof of this, he published a graphic that you can see below.