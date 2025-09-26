Looking for “Cheese made with edible mold” in Cookie Jam? We have the answer to that question

New Buzzwords are here. The first question is “Cheese made with edible mold.” If you wonder how to solve this Cookie Jam puzzle, we are here to help you.

Damian Gacek

Looking for “Cheese made with edible mold” in Cookie Jam? We have the answer to that question, image source: Image by ChatGPT.
Looking for “Cheese made with edible mold” in Cookie Jam? We have the answer to that question Source: Image by ChatGPT.

Once again, Cookie Jam is back with Buzzwords and once more we are here to help you with answering them. This time we start with a question about cheese, more precisely about “Cheese made with edible mold.” If you are not a fan of more “fragrant” food, you might have issues with this one. Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered.

Answer to “Cheese made with edible mold” in Cookie Jam

To be honest I have lost 1 chance for this question. A moldy cheese with 4 letters. Moreover, it starts with B (yes, a little spoiler), so of course the answer must be Brie, right? Wrong! Sadly… but you don’t have to miss your point like me.

  1. Cheese made with edible mold – Blue.

Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting gaming news? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more Cookie Jam content!

As you can see, I wanted to be quite specific, but the answer is more general. Blue cheese is any cheese that is made with edible mold. Of course, someone may say that it is a crazy idea to eat something with mold at all. However, not all is harmful for us. We have discovered this fact probably by accident, though. Nevertheless, thanks to our unfortunate (or fortunate, depends how we look at it) ancestors we have Roquefort and Gorgonzola!

We have solved the first question. Now, it is time for another one. Be prepared to answer “Four cups makes one of these.” Do you know the solution?

More:

Cookie Jam

February 26, 2014

Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map