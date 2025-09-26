Looking for “Cheese made with edible mold” in Cookie Jam? We have the answer to that question

Once again, Cookie Jam is back with Buzzwords and once more we are here to help you with answering them. This time we start with a question about cheese, more precisely about “Cheese made with edible mold.” If you are not a fan of more “fragrant” food, you might have issues with this one. Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered.

Answer to “Cheese made with edible mold” in Cookie Jam

To be honest I have lost 1 chance for this question. A moldy cheese with 4 letters. Moreover, it starts with B (yes, a little spoiler), so of course the answer must be Brie, right? Wrong! Sadly… but you don’t have to miss your point like me.

Cheese made with edible mold – Blue.

As you can see, I wanted to be quite specific, but the answer is more general. Blue cheese is any cheese that is made with edible mold. Of course, someone may say that it is a crazy idea to eat something with mold at all. However, not all is harmful for us. We have discovered this fact probably by accident, though. Nevertheless, thanks to our unfortunate (or fortunate, depends how we look at it) ancestors we have Roquefort and Gorgonzola!

We have solved the first question. Now, it is time for another one. Be prepared to answer “Four cups makes one of these.” Do you know the solution?