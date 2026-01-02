Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam

Would you like to learn the answer to “hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it together.
We started the first Buzzwords challenge in 2026. For now, it looks quite promising. “A picturesque mountain in Japan” was not a big problem. After initial doubts, it turned out that “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” was also quite easy. Sometimes, we should not overthink things. Let’s solve another Cookie Jam puzzle.
After reading a hint, I had my doubts. The question looked quite hard. However, all you need to do to answer it is not to overthink because the answer is quite simple.
Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting gaming news? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more Cookie Jam content!
Yes, the answer is that simple. As you probably know, candy is a general name for multiple sweet snacks. They can be in various sizes, textures, and sweetness levels. It means that while quite general, the “hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” hint suits the answer well. However, I would struggle to answer this Buzzword without letters.
Answering the second puzzle allows us to face the next Buzzword. We go back to geography! “Balkans country, Belgrade.” This one is also quite easy, thanks to the second part of the hint. See you later!
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
