Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam

We started the first Buzzwords challenge in 2026. For now, it looks quite promising. “A picturesque mountain in Japan” was not a big problem. After initial doubts, it turned out that “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” was also quite easy. Sometimes, we should not overthink things. Let’s solve another Cookie Jam puzzle.

Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” in Cookie Jam

After reading a hint, I had my doubts. The question looked quite hard. However, all you need to do to answer it is not to overthink because the answer is quite simple.

Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet – candy

Yes, the answer is that simple. As you probably know, candy is a general name for multiple sweet snacks. They can be in various sizes, textures, and sweetness levels. It means that while quite general, the “hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” hint suits the answer well. However, I would struggle to answer this Buzzword without letters.

Answering the second puzzle allows us to face the next Buzzword. We go back to geography! “Balkans country, Belgrade.” This one is also quite easy, thanks to the second part of the hint. See you later!