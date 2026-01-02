Let’s solve “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” in Cookie Jam

Sometimes, we simply do something and are not aware of its technical name. Cooking is a good example of this. You can be good at it, follow recipes or even create your own, but you can do it without knowing how to call the steps you follow. “Cooking method using wet and dry heats” is one of things you might have done without even knowing that it has a name. Let’s solve this Cookie Jam question.

After some geography (“A picturesque mountain in Japan” and “Balkans country, Belgrade”) we are back (“Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet”) to a question about food, in this case cooking. If you don’t have some encyclopedia knowledge, you will struggle to answer this Buzzword. We are here to help you, though!

Cooking method using wet and dry heats – Braised.

Braising is a simple technique – first we brown meat, vegetable, tofu or something else, and later we simmer it under cover in a liquid. As you can see, many people could do that without knowing the proper name. Some of you at this point might be interested in knowing the difference between Braising and stewing, as they are quite similar. If you want to braise, you usually use bigger pieces of your main ingredient (for example meat) and use less liquid than in the case of stewing.

