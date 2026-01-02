Can’t find answer to “Balkans country, Belgrade” in Cookie Jam? We have it!

Belgrade is the key information in the third Buzzword in this week’s event in Cookie Jam. Let’s find this city.
“A picturesque mountain in Japan” question in Cookie Jam “promised” us some geography-oriented puzzles. However, after “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet,” I was no longer so sure about it. “Balkans country, Belgrade” confirmed my suspicion, though. Fortunately, mentioning Belgrade makes this puzzle quite easy.
Balkans is a region in the South Europe that is a home for multiple countries and nationalities. Fortunately, we do not have to guess this time. To solve this puzzle, all we need to do is to answer one question – where Belgrade is.
Belgrade is the capital of Serbia, so no one should be surprised that this country is the answer to the third Cookie Jam question. It is a country with a long and interesting history. At some point it also became an empire – for a short period, though. If you like history, you will not be bored by Sebia’s past.
Now, it is time to solve the next Buzzword – “Cooking method using wet and dry heats.” Are you good at cooking? Of course, we will answer this question! See you in the future.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
