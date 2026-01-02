Can’t find answer to “Balkans country, Belgrade” in Cookie Jam? We have it!

“A picturesque mountain in Japan” question in Cookie Jam “promised” us some geography-oriented puzzles. However, after “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet,” I was no longer so sure about it. “Balkans country, Belgrade” confirmed my suspicion, though. Fortunately, mentioning Belgrade makes this puzzle quite easy.

Answer to “Balkans country, Belgrade” in Cookie Jam

Balkans is a region in the South Europe that is a home for multiple countries and nationalities. Fortunately, we do not have to guess this time. To solve this puzzle, all we need to do is to answer one question – where Belgrade is.

Balkans country, Belgrade – Serbia.

Belgrade is the capital of Serbia, so no one should be surprised that this country is the answer to the third Cookie Jam question. It is a country with a long and interesting history. At some point it also became an empire – for a short period, though. If you like history, you will not be bored by Sebia’s past.

Now, it is time to solve the next Buzzword – “Cooking method using wet and dry heats.” Are you good at cooking? Of course, we will answer this question! See you in the future.