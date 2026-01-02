Looking for “A picturesque mountain in Japan” to answer Cookie Jam question? Let’s solve it together

2026 is now here. A lot can change in the upcoming year, but it is hard to imagine that Buzzwords will be discontinued. They take a permanent slot in many players’ weekend routine. The first challenge of this year is “A picturesque mountain in Japan.” If you have trouble answering this Cookie Jam, we are here to help.

Answer to “A picturesque mountain in Japan” in Cookie Jam

From time to time, Cookie Jam developers tend to test our geographical knowledge. In this case, it is about Japan, more precisely, about a mountain. All people interested in this country probably had no trouble with solving this puzzle, as this mountain is quite important and characteristic. However, the rest of Cookie Jam players might be lost. So, without further ado:

A picturesque mountain in Japan – Fuji.

Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting gaming news? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more Cookie Jam content!

Mount Fuji is not just a regular mountain. It is an active volcano; however it is dormant for over 300 years. Aside for being a tourist attraction, it is also important part of Japanese culture, not only as an inspiration for artists but also as an important religious place for many people.

The first Cookie Jam question answered, 19 to go. The next puzzle is also quite puzzling at first glance – “hard, chewy, sticky, sweet.” Let’s solve it together! Good luck and Happy New Year!