Looking for “A picturesque mountain in Japan” to answer Cookie Jam question? Let’s solve it together

The first Buzzwords in 2026 are here. We start the new year with “A picturesque mountain in Japan” question in Cooke Jam.
2026 is now here. A lot can change in the upcoming year, but it is hard to imagine that Buzzwords will be discontinued. They take a permanent slot in many players’ weekend routine. The first challenge of this year is “A picturesque mountain in Japan.” If you have trouble answering this Cookie Jam, we are here to help.
From time to time, Cookie Jam developers tend to test our geographical knowledge. In this case, it is about Japan, more precisely, about a mountain. All people interested in this country probably had no trouble with solving this puzzle, as this mountain is quite important and characteristic. However, the rest of Cookie Jam players might be lost. So, without further ado:
Mount Fuji is not just a regular mountain. It is an active volcano; however it is dormant for over 300 years. Aside for being a tourist attraction, it is also important part of Japanese culture, not only as an inspiration for artists but also as an important religious place for many people.
The first Cookie Jam question answered, 19 to go. The next puzzle is also quite puzzling at first glance – “hard, chewy, sticky, sweet.” Let’s solve it together! Good luck and Happy New Year!
