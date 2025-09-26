Can’t crack “Male restaurant server” in Cookie Jam? Let me help you with finding the correct answer

We kicked off this weekend’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam with a real headscratcher: “Cheese made with edible mold.” Then came another stumper, “Four cups makes one of these.” And the next one’s no picnic either. So if you’re stuck on “Male restaurant server,” here’s a little help.

Answer to “Male restaurant server” in Cookie Jam

While there are a few different words that might come to mind for this clue, the answer that fits best (and the one the puzzle is looking for) is:

Male restaurant server – Waiter

A waiter is the person you’ll see working in a restaurant whose main job is to make sure guests have a good dining experience. Typically, a waiter will greet you at the table, hand out menus, answer any questions about the food or specials, take your order, and then bring your food and drinks once they’re ready. They also check in to see if you need anything extra, like more water, condiments, or another round of drinks, and clear away empty plates when you’re finished. Traditionally, the word waiter has been used for men in this role, while waitress referred to women. These days, though, the more common word you’ll hear is server, which works for anyone regardless of gender.

