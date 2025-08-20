Lots of new technology and a paradise for multiplayer fans. I've seen Call of Duty Black Ops 7.

It seems like only a few months have passed since the premiere of Call of Duty: Black Ops, and I've already seen Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Courtesy of Activision, I was able to participate in an extensive pre-release show and I must admit that I am impressed by how much content the developers managed to "squeeze in" in such a short time since BO6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 puts emphasis mainly on multiplayer. I'm not just talking about the usual fun on multiplayer maps here, but also about the fact that for the first time in history, you will be able to play the campaign in co-op online mode. Moreover, in this campaign, you will be able to complete daily or weekly missions, which will be part of your progress in multiplayer.

The campaign focuses on madness

During the show, the developers made a strong effort to emphasize that the campaign in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be a real revolution, but at the same time a direct continuation of the story from the already cult Black Ops 2. This time we will move to the year 2035, equipped with the latest achievements in military technology - futuristic weapons and gadgets referring to those found in BO2.

A lot of emphasis was placed on making the campaign as crazy as possible, so that it would be dripping with madness at every step, so you can expect even more trips into the depths of the protagonists' consciousness. The cooperation mode also looks quite interesting, where together with three other players you will be able to go through the campaign from beginning to end. Each player will then choose a different character, important to the plot, and lead them into battle.

I'm not entirely sure how the endgame mode, which unlocks at the "climactic moment" of the campaign, will work out. It is meant to be a kind of hub where players will be able to unlock new equipment, go through specially designed missions and challenges. The developers claim that it will add replayability to the campaign and keep it alive for a longer time, that it will be worth returning to, even after completing the main storyline. This sounds a bit like a very convoluted way to add a multiplayer story mode to Black Ops 7. I'm not convinced that it will be very popular among players, but maybe after the release it will turn out that I was wrong and this is exactly what all COD fans have been waiting for.

Multiplayer is still the core

During the over an hour-long presentation, the most time was probably devoted to the multiplayer mode, which will be roughly what we know from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but on a larger scale. The omnimovement system that I like (sprint in every direction) is coming back, we will get as many as 30 different weapons, including 16 completely new ones and 16 maps in the classic 6-on-6 COD layout. However, I was much more interested in the two 20-on-20 maps, which I really missed in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which seemed quite cramped.

The developers announced that in multiplayer mode we will see a lot of new features inspired by the technologies of 2035, including the ability to wall jump (just jumping on walls and bouncing off them, there will be no wall running like in Titanfall) or using a grappling hook on larger maps.

In addition to this, you traditionally get a zombie mode, where Treyarch promises that the map will be the largest and most diverse in history, and will allow us to move around with vehicles.

Call of Duty doesn't look at Battlefield

Generally, I get the impression that the message coming from this show was clear: "We don't look at the competition, we go our own way and give fans more of what they love." In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, you won't find heavy, grounded gameplay, too much realism, or other things that the upcoming Battlefield 6 emphasizes.

However, I am very curious whether Call of Duty fans want exactly what the developers claim, which is more action, the ability to play online, and a campaign reminiscent of Quantum Break or Titanfall. A focus on the future may pay off, provided that players are not already fed up with Black Ops, which are released year after year. I am eagerly waiting for the cooperative campaign, new multiplayer maps (especially the large ones) and, with some anxiety, I am waiting for what skins will appear in multiplayer mode, because I must admit that some of them actually took me out of immersion.