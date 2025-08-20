WoT 2.0 release date is here. Community isn't happy about the changes

World of Tanks is getting its biggest update ever – WoT 2.0. was revealed at Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live. It’s bringing some major overhauls to gameplay, graphics, and progression. That said, the update hasn’t excited everyone in the community.

2.0 update for World of Tanks

Wargaming is looking to breathe new life into World of Tanks, which just hit its 15th birthday, with the 2.0 update. It promises a fresh experience for both longtime players and newcomers. Here’s what’s new:

Source: World of Tanks; Developer: Wargaming

New Tier XI Tanks: Sixteen new vehicles are added. Each tank comes with unique strengths, weaknesses, and a redesigned progression tree. Reworked Matchmaking: The matchmaking system has been rebuilt to improve player skill balancing and reduce wait times. Enhanced Hangar: The hangar is transformed into a tank factory, offering a more intuitive interface with improved responsiveness, optimized for 2K and 4K displays. New Map – Nordskar: A Scandinavian-themed map featuring lush greenery, accompanied by a new PvE event, "Operation Boiling Point," introducing players to Tier XI tanks. Improved Audio: Authentic engine and track sounds recorded from real tanks enhance the auditory experience.

The 2.0 update is set to drop in Asia on September 1, 2025, and will reach Europe and the Americas on September 3, 2025.

Longtime fans aren’t pleased

Not everyone’s thrilled with the update. Many players feel the game’s lost its original vibe and style. They’re unhappy about the addition of fictional tanks instead of real Cold War-era, and the new UI isn’t winning anyone over, it’s confusing, clunky, and a step down from before. Plus, handy features like quick access to vehicle stats and crew skills are gone, making the new design feel sloppy and amateurish.

All the previous data is hidden behind some stupid button it seems. This is so bad - th3panic That's awful, not being able to see your tank or crew stats at a glance is one of the worst parts of this new mobile game UI that requires its own tab for every action - SeKomentaja They nearly did copy paste from blitz. It is going that way - ptaku2007

After the Steel Hunters fiasco, World of Tanks 2.0 is a big deal for Wargaming. They’re likely hoping this update will bring back longtime players who’ve drifted away while also attracting a fresh wave of beginners. That said, the community’s feedback has always been crucial, and the developers would do well to pay close attention to what players are saying to make sure the update really hits the mark.