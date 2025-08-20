Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot? It seems that soon we will see something interesting

There's been a lot going on in Roblox lately. Some of the most popular games received interesting updates – Dress to Impress (DTI) begun a collaboration with Lady Gaga. Around the same time, in Grow a Garden, Beanstalk event started. Golden Goose and Sprout Egg were added to the game, among other things. However, that's not all that's happening at GaG right now. It looks like we will be witnessing a huge Admin Abuse War soon.

Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot war

So, what is it all about? As you might know, Grow a Garden developers (or some influencers) sometimes materialize in the game. It is a great opportunity for players to take part in various activities and get some rewards. This event is called Admin Abuse. However, GaG is not the only game with such an event. Steal a Brainrot, another popular Roblox game, also has a similar activity and it’s called Taco Tuesday.

At this point, you are probably wondering what one event has to do with the other. So, let me explain. A couple of days ago, Jandel, GaG developer, published a video on TikTok. In this tiktok, he talks about the upcoming Admin Abuse War. At the same time, he announced that participants in the event should dress up as green beans to show their support. You can unlock this outfit by talking with a new NPC – Elder Bean. This character gives us clues about what we will see during the event. If we ask him who he is, we may hear that he’s “here to teach good boy Sammy a lesson.”

Source: X | Jandel

At around the same time, on official Discord channel, one of the moderators shared a picture that teases Admin Abuse War. You can clearly see there SpyderSammy’s avatar confronting a character in the green bean costume from Grow a Garden (image above). Who is SpyderSammy? He is one of the creators of Steal a Brainrot. So, we can assume that this developer will take part in the event. However, it is difficult to say what his role will be. Nevertheless, one thing is certain – the entire event will be for charity. Both Sammy and Jandel declared that they will make donations for Team Water based on the number of people they manage to attract to their games.

Admin Abuse War will take place on August 23, 2025. So, we won't have to wait long for this event.