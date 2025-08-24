Need help with “Often pollinated by wasps” in Cookie Jam? We have the answer you’re looking for

This weekend’s Buzzwords in Cookie Jam are testing everyone’s wits. “Sweet or root, favorite of Napoleon” and “Similar to ginger but rounder” were tough, but “Often pollinated by wasps” is another big challenge. Don’t worry though, every riddle has a solution. Scroll down for the correct answer.

Answer to “Often pollinated by wasps” in Cookie Jam

Luckily, we don’t need to pick letters from the whole alphabet, so this Cookie Jam hint wasn’t too hard to solve:

Often pollinated by wasps – Figs

Figs and wasps have one of nature’s most fascinating partnerships. What we think of as a fig is actually an inverted flower cluster called a syconium. Its small flowers are hidden inside, making them inaccessible to wind or typical pollinators like bees. To solve this, figs rely on tiny fig wasps, which are perfectly adapted for the job.

Female wasps crawl through a small opening in the fig, bringing pollen from another fig. While inside, they lay eggs in some of the flowers, and at the same time pollinate others. This way, the wasps get a safe place for their larvae, and the fig gets pollinated so it can produce seeds. Most fig species have their own unique wasp partner, showing just how specialized this relationship is.

The figs we eat (like the common fig, Ficus carica) don’t usually need wasps at all, they can ripen without pollination. That’s why you don’t find wasp parts in store-bought fruits.

And that’s it for fun facts about wasps and figs. If you run into any more problems with Buzzwords challenge, don’t forget to check out our other Cookie Jam guides.