Can’t guess “Sweet or root, favorite of Napoleon” in Cookie Jam? Check the answer here

Another weekend in Cookie Jam means another set of hints to crack. And if you don’t know what “Sweet or root, favorite of Napoleon” is in Cookie Jam, we’re here to help.

Olga Racinowska

This weekend’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam is packed with delicious food and cooking-themed hints. After tackling tough clues like “Long, fried, dipped,” or “Beetroot red soup,” here comes another headscratcher. If you’re stuck on “Sweet or root, favorite of Napoleon,” here’s a little help.

Answer to “Sweet or root, favorite of Napoleon” in Cookie Jam

I’m not going to lie, this Buzzword in Cookie Jam was a real pain for me. The answer is long (with spelling variations), and there could probably be a few correct ones, but luckily we don’t have to choose from the whole alphabet, which makes things a lot easier. So, without further ado:

  1. Sweet or root, a favorite of Napoleon – Liquorice

Liquorice (often spelled licorice in American English) is both a plant and the candy made from it. It comes from the root of the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant, which grows in parts of Europe and Asia. The root contains a natural compound called glycyrrhizin, which is much sweeter than sugar and gives liquorice its distinct flavor. Liquorice root has been used in herbal medicine and teas for soothing sore throats, digestion, and as a natural sweetener.

Traditional liquorice candy is made using extract from the root, giving it a strong, earthy, sweet, and slightly bitter taste. Black liquorice is the classic type, while red “licorice” in the U.S. usually doesn’t contain liquorice root at all, it’s fruit-flavored candy.

Cookie Jam

February 26, 2014

Mobile
Olga Racinowska

Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

