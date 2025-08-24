Can’t crack “Similar to ginger but rounder” in Cookie Jam? Check the answer here

The first batch of the Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam is over, but if you thought things would get easier from here, sorry, they won’t. If clues like “Beetroot red soup” or “Sweet or root, favorite of Napoleon” seemed tough – get ready, it only gets harder. So, if you’re stuck on “Similar to ginger but rounder,” here’s the answer for you.

Answer to “Similar to ginger but rounder” in Cookie Jam

I would’ve never guessed the answer to this Cookie Jam hint if I hadn’t recently been to a Thai restaurant, where this spice is super common:

Similar to ginger but rounder – Galangal

Galangal is a root spice that often gets mistaken for ginger because of its similar appearance, but the two are quite different once you take a closer look. While ginger has a warm, slightly sweet flavor, galangal is sharper, more citrusy, and carries a peppery, almost pine-like aroma. Its skin is usually lighter and smoother than ginger’s, and the flesh inside is much harder, making it a bit more difficult to slice.

This spice is a staple in Southeast Asian cuisine, especially in Thai cooking, where it’s used in famous dishes like tom yum soup and curry pastes. It gives food a bright, aromatic kick that ginger simply can’t replace. There are also a few varieties of galangal, greater and lesser galangal being the most common, each offering subtle differences in taste.

So while ginger might be the spice you reach for in everyday cooking, galangal is its bold cousin, adding a unique depth of flavor that makes dishes unforgettable.

If you run into trouble with any other hints, check out our Cookie Jam guides. Each weekend, we cover the trickiest ones, like “Often pollinated by wasps” and more.