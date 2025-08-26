Paige abilities in Deadlock. All you need to know about a „bookmancer”

Deadlock is a game developed by Valve that combines a third-person shooter with the MOBA genre. Although the title is still in the early stages of production, it already has a large number of characters to choose from. And if that wasn't enough, on August 18, 2025, six new heroes were introduced. Players themselves voted to decide which avatars would appear first. Yesterday, Paige, a character who wields a book was added to the team. Let’s talk about her abilities.

All of Paige’s skills in Deadlock

Paige is a character who is perfectly suited to a support role. Her abilities not only shield allies or increase damage, but also provide excellent crowd control, and her ultimate power can even heal the team. Below you will find more details about her specific abilities:

Conjure Dragon – a skillshot that deals Spirit damage. After a moment, a bird flies to the indicated location, leaving a burning trail in its path. This is the only skill that is fully focused on dealing damage, but it also can be used to separate certain players from a given section. Defend and Fight! – a defensive ability that you can use on both allies and yourself. You surround the selected target with a barrier that protects them from damage. While it is active and has not been destroyed, it increases the damage of the player who received the shield. It is an excellent ability that combines defense with offense. Captivating Read – a skillshot with a range of 7 meters. Choose the location where you want this ability to activate. Then, its field of effect will slow down any opponent who enters it or is already there. After a while, the skill detonates, dealing Spirit damage and applying the Immobilize status. Rallying Charge (Ultimate) – an ultimate that can traverse the entire city. It releases a wave of Spectral Knights in a straight line. If it hits allies, they will be healed and move faster. If enemies are hit, they will receive Spirit damage and be stunned.

Some tips for Paige in Deadlock

Paige's abilities deal Spirit damage. Therefore, if you want to hit harder, consider buying items that enhance this type of damage. All of Paige's abilities have very long cooldowns. Some even last for 30 seconds. For this reason, it's worth equipping items that will reduce the waiting time. The long cooldown also means that you should not use all of your abilities at the same time, or else you will only be able to shoot your weapon for a long time, without providing any significant buffs to your team.