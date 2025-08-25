Ridiculous skins won't be coming to Dune: Awakening. „You're not going to see ponies running around” like in CoD and Fortnite

A new skin for Dune: Awakening has caused concern among fans. The developers had to admit their mistake and promised that the game would remain faithful to the original universe.

Martin Bukowski

Funcom recently made a small blunder when they added a dragon flamethrower skin to Dune: Awakening. The skin sparked a discussion among the community about the game's future aesthetic layer. Fortunately, fans probably don't have to worry about anything, as the developers want to stay true to the Dune universe.

"That's a misstep on our part"

During a conversation with The Gamer, Scott Junior, the developer of Dune: Awakening, admitted that adding a flamethrower skin was a mistake. Although, according to another developer, it makes more sense when we understand the broader context.

Yeah, that’s a misstep on our part. Out of context, it doesn’t look good. People will need to play The Lost Harvest, and they’ll see what we’re doing and why we’ve added this item.

In recent years, players have been exceptionally sensitive about this type of skins. Although they fit games like Fortnite, their presence is unwelcome in more serious productions set in a specific world. The element is often criticized in games like Call of Duty, and after the announcement of Battlefield 6, players made it clear to the creators that they don't want to see "silly" skins in the game.

Fortunately, after the mentioned "misstep," Funcom made it clear that they share the players' opinion on this matter. Junior assured that the team "wants to stay as faithful to Dune as possible." Even though Frank Herbert's books have some weird creatures that could be inspiring, we won't see any Fortnite-style skins in the game.

Don't worry, you’re not going to see ponies running around and you won’t be running around in pink pool floaties. We promise that.

Dune: Awakening is available exclusively on PC, but in the future, the game will also be released on PS5 and XSX/S. Recently, the devs presented the upcoming development plans for the game.

Dune: Awakening

June 10, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

