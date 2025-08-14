PlayStation Store sale. 3500 games at lower prices to celebrate gamescom 2025
PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can now take advantage of a new sale on the PS Store. The offer includes 3,500 games, DLCs, and other products.
Sony has launched a new sale in the PlayStation Store. This time it is related to the gamescom fair taking place this month.
As part of the "Gamescom 2025" sale, about 3500 items were discounted, including AAA games, indie titles, and DLCs. The full list of offers is now available to view at the PlayStation store, and below we've picked out 20 suggestions for you. However, remember to review the offer yourself, as you can always come across a price gem.
- A Way Out (-80%; $5.99) - an award-winning adventure game from Hazelight studio, designed exclusively to be played by two.
- Alien: Isolation (-80%; $5.99) - a highly regarded first-person horror game in which the player must survive on a space station, avoiding a single, deadly xenomorph.
- Battlefield 1 (-85%; $19.99) - a renowned installment of the shooter series set in the realities of World War I, offering dynamic large-scale battles.
- Bloodborne (-50% $9.99) - a dark action-RPG from FromSoftware studio, known for its high level of difficulty and gothic atmosphere.
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection (-60%; $7.99) - a set of eight classic games from the Castlevania series, including original versions from NES, SNES, and Game Boy.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (-85%; $4.49) - an action RPG game set in a cyberpunk world, combining stealth, combat, and extensive dialogue options.
- Diablo IV (-55%; $22.49) - the latest installment of the cult hack'n'slash series from Blizzard, offering a dark world and constantly evolving gameplay.
- Dredge - Digital Deluxe Edition (-50%; $13.49) - a unique combination of a fishing game with Lovecraftian horror and RPG elements.
- EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE (-75%; $22.49) - a set of three games from the Star Wars universe: Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Battlefront 2.
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition (-50%; $14.99) - the beginning of Kratos' Nordic saga in a new version, which has won numerous Game of the Year awards.
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (-34%, $39.59) - the complete edition of Aloy's adventure sequel, including the base game and the Burning Shores story expansion.
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition (-50%; $19.99) - a soulslike, which has received many updates and improvements since its release, and its sequel has already been confirmed.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (-57%; $30.09) - a package that includes Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man.
- Monster Hunter Wilds (-20%; $55.99) - the latest installment of the popular series from Capcom, available for the first time at a lower price.
- Persona 3 Reload (-55%; $31.49) - a modern remake of the cult jRPG game, offering refreshed graphics and improved gameplay.
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (-75%; $12.49) - critically acclaimed remake of the classic survival horror, offering two story campaigns and modernized gameplay.
- Resident Evil 4 (-50%; $19.99) - a refreshed version of one of the best action games of all time, with new missions and improved mechanics.
- Shadow of the Colossus (-50%; $9.99) - a cult adventure game, where the player's task is to traverse a magical land and defeat giant beings.
- The Last of Us Complete (-20%; $79.99) - a bundle containing the remake of The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II Remastered.
- XCOM 2 Collection (-90%; $9.99) - the complete edition of the acclaimed turn-based strategy game from Firaxis studio, including all DLCs.
