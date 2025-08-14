PlayStation Store sale. 3500 games at lower prices to celebrate gamescom 2025

Sony has launched a new sale in the PlayStation Store. This time it is related to the gamescom fair taking place this month.

As part of the "Gamescom 2025" sale, about 3500 items were discounted, including AAA games, indie titles, and DLCs. The full list of offers is now available to view at the PlayStation store, and below we've picked out 20 suggestions for you. However, remember to review the offer yourself, as you can always come across a price gem.