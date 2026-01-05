How to fix “can’t sleep” issue and lower fatigue in My Winter Car (MWC)

My Summer Car is a unique game that is loved by thousands of fans around the world. A few days ago, a new installment of this series was released – My Winter Car – and it got equally warm reception as the predecessor. Both titles are quite concentrated on the “simulation” aspect. For example, you need to keep an eye on your fatigue level that can be lowered by resting. However, many MWC fans are quite frustrated by problems with sleeping – they can’t do that. How to solve this issue? You will learn it from this guide.

How to sleep in My Winter Car

Of course, you can’t sleep anywhere in MWC, there are proper places to do that like beds, sofas or benches in various locations like your house. However, finding a comfortable spot is only the first step to get yourself a good dream.

While going to bed, many players forget about one important factor – temperature. Fortunately, “body temperature” is quite easy to track, as we have a big indicator in the corner of the screen. However, there is also a hidden stat that needs to be taken into account – room temperature.

Before our character can start thinking about sleeping, we need to make the temperature right in the room we are at the moment. It means that we need to turn up the heat and fire up the fireplace if necessary. For many players, the tricky part is what comes after. The temperature does not rise immediately after following these steps. We need to wait some time for the room to get warmer, even a few in-game hours. One player even complained that it took them an hour in real time. In most cases though, it shouldn’t take that long, if you are well prepared (remember to close outside doors).

Source: My Winter Car, developer: Amistech Games

How to lower fatigue in My Winter Car

Fatigue is an important stat in MWC, if you ignore it, you will start fainting. To wake up, it is necessary to shake your mouse energetically. As you can imagine, it can be quite dangerous while driving.

Of course, the best way to remove fatigue is to take a nap. However, this option might not always be available. There are two more sure ways to replenish energy, but both are not great.