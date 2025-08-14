How to fix Battlefield 6 DirectX error crash. Play BF6 Open Beta weekend 2 without issues

Anticipated by many, Battlefield 6 Open Beta weekend 2 launched a couple of hours ago. However, contrary to the previous weekend, we don’t need to wait for early access to end for a true “open” experience. All players are welcomed today, on Thursday (August 14). Not all of them have a chance to join, though. There are reports that some people experience various DirectX errors. In this guide we will present some solutions which may help you and prevent the crash.

How to fix Battlefield 6 DirectX error crash

There are many reasons why BF6 may crash with DirectX error. So, we present a few methods to fix it, as there is no single solution.

Update your drivers – while it is often disregarded step, players report that this simple fix can help you. While in-game, go to Graphics settings. Next, find “Mesh Quality” and set it to low. Finally, restart the game. Delete shader_cache folder in the game files. Later verify integrity. It may cause issues with changing settings to different than default but should let you play.

There is a great chance that one of the fixes presented above will help you, as they were tested last weekend by many players. They may look simply; however, their simplicity makes them even more worth trying, right?

Keep in mind that Open Beta 2 is just starting. Developers are looking for various issues as we speak, for example they are trying to fix the missing DLSS and DLAA or solve not working matchmaking. So, it is possible that they will face DirectX errors at some point. You should also check out the list of known issues.

Fortunately, we have 4 days to enjoy BF6 this time. So, there is still some time to fix the issue. Good luck and hopefully see you on the battlefield.