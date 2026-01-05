How to start a car in My Winter Car (MWC). Step by step guide, from starting engine to driving

My Winter Car is a difficult game. It does not hold your hand and even such simple activities as starting a car might be challenging. Let’s go through this process together.
After turning on My Winter Car, we can quickly see similarities to its predecessor – My Summer Car. One of the common features is high difficulty level. MWC is a sandbox that is focused heavily on simulation. Because of that, even such theoretically simply activity as sleeping can be problematic. There is something even more complicated, though. Let’s start and drive a car.
Players start MWC adventure in homes. However, after a few minutes of opening various doors and looking at the map, you will want to go outside and see your first car. After approaching it, many players find it difficult to even turn it on. Because of that, we have prepared a guide that will help you.
After starting a car and turning on window heater and blower, you can get out of the car and scrape. Technically, you can do that even earlier but without window heater it takes ages. Moreover, windows are foggy without blower, so you would not see anything either way.
When you scrape, remember to hold the left mouse button and move it. You need to hear a sound to be sure that you do everything properly. If you do not hear it, initiate the action once again. After some time, you should see changes on a window.
With clean windows and engine on, you can start the car.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
How to fix “can’t sleep” issue and lower fatigue in My Winter Car (MWC)
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Answer to “Hard, chewy, sticky, sweet” question in Cookie Jam
Stuck on “A popular US veggie served on New Year’s” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Need help with “Italian New Year’s dish” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for